City of Weyburn to Receive $418,000 to Support Municipal Police

The Government of Saskatchewan, including a contribution from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), is providing a total of $418,000 through the Municipal Police Grants program to the City of Weyburn in 2025-26. This funding supports three police positions within the Weyburn Police Service that focus on enhanced community policing initiatives, including two Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) positions and one member of the Organized/Serious Crimes Task Force.

"This funding allows the City of Weyburn to operate policing initiatives that address the unique public safety concerns facing our community," Legislative Secretary for the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Michael Weger said. "The Municipal Police Grants program is designed to support police services, such as the Weyburn Police Service, as they work to make our neighbourhoods safe and secure for everyone in Saskatchewan."

The CTSS initiative works to minimize serious traffic accidents and fatalities on Saskatchewan roads. While the Organized/Serious Crimes Task Force plays a vital role in addressing gang-related activity and targeting organized crime in the community.

Funding for the CTSS program includes $180,000 from SGI to support one of the two police positions in the community.

"This funding makes a real difference here in Weyburn," Weyburn Mayor Jeff Richards said. "It helps ensure our police service has the tools and support needed to meet the needs of our community and keep our residents safe. We are proud of the work our officers do every day to advance our vision of a Community for All, and we are grateful for the province's continued investment in public safety and partnership in building a safer, stronger community."

"The Weyburn Police Service is extremely grateful for the continued support provided by the Municipal Police Grants program," Weyburn Police Chief Brent VanDeSype said. "This funding is vital in sustaining key positions within our organization, specifically the organized crime and CTSS unit. The provincial government has recognized the growing demands on municipal policing and responded appropriately with much-needed support. This investment significantly strengthens our service and enables us to better protect and ensure the wellbeing of our community."

The Government of Saskatchewan has supported Saskatchewan police services through the Municipal Police Grants program since 1998. Today, the program funds 160 specialized police positions in nine communities across the province.

