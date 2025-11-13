MIT/Harvard Roosevelt Project Releases Synthesis Report on U.S. Energy Tran...

The MIT/Harvard Roosevelt Project, a multi-year initiative examining how the United States can achieve deep decarbonization while sustaining economic opportunity and community resilience, has released the final synthesis report for Phase 3 of the project. The report presents policy recommendations to guide federal and state action on three sectors central to the U.S. energy transition: the electric grid, iron and steel, and critical minerals.

Launched in 2018 by former U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest J. Moniz, the Roosevelt Project was named for Theodore, Franklin, and Eleanor Roosevelt—reflecting the project’s emphasis on environmental stewardship, economic renewal, and social justice. Led by the MIT Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research (CEEPR) in partnership with Harvard University, the initiative brought together researchers in economics, engineering, sociology, and public policy to design strategies for a just transition that supports workers and communities as the U.S. moves toward a low-carbon economy. Phase 1 focused on cross-cutting white papers that were foundational to the further studies. Phase 2 then focused on place-based case studies involving U.S. regions that depended on the established energy economy and thus have legitimate community and worker concerns about their future in a decarbonized economy.

Phase 3 of the project extended this interdisciplinary work through three national case studies: expanding and modernizing the electric grid (the “lead horse” for overall economy decarbonization), advancing decarbonization of the U.S. iron and steel industry (a widely-used carbon-intensive commodity), and securing domestic and allied supplies of critical minerals (a key enabler of multiple clean energy technologies). Together, these studies examine how the United States can meet its climate and industrial goals amid a more uncertain global and domestic political environment. The findings are consolidated in the new synthesis report,

The Roosevelt Project Phase 3: Case Studies on Iron and Steel, the Electric Grid, and Critical Minerals.

“Even as political winds shift, the need for a fair, secure, and competitive energy transition remains as urgent as ever,” said Ernest J. Moniz, Faculty Director of the Roosevelt Project at MIT. “These findings show that by investing in our workforce, strengthening supply chains, and rebuilding public trust, we can decarbonize key sectors while bolstering the communities and industries that make our economy strong.”

The synthesis report identifies several cross-cutting priorities across all three sectors. It calls for a coherent national strategy to align decarbonization with energy security and industrial competitiveness; reforms to permitting and planning processes to accelerate infrastructure and resource development; and new institutional frameworks—such as an Office of Steel Modernization and strengthened interagency coordination—to ensure sustained, bipartisan implementation.

Equally central to the report is its social dimension. The Roosevelt Project emphasizes that the energy transition must be people-centered, ensuring that workers, communities and tribes—particularly those historically dependent on fossil fuels or heavy industry—share in the benefits of new investment. The studies highlight best practices for community and tribal engagement, workforce retraining and apprenticeships, and Community Benefit Agreements that embed accountability for jobs, health, and environmental outcomes.

At a time of geopolitical tension and shifting federal priorities, the report underscores that the success of the U.S. energy transition will depend as much on institutional design and political will as on technology. Its findings aim to inform policymakers, industry leaders, and community organizations working to build an energy future that is not only low-carbon, but also competitive, equitable, and durable.

For more information on the Roosevelt Project, visit https://ceepr.mit.edu/roosevelt-project/.

