Frat Health Launches Breakthrough Telehealth Service to Support Folate-Related Health Challenges

Frat Health launches a nationwide telehealth service diagnosing and treating folate-related issues like fatigue, mood, focus, and infertility.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frat Health today announces the launch of its new telehealth platform dedicated to diagnosing and treating conditions linked to folate metabolism. The service supports children and adults, and connects with medical professionals (MDs and doctors) to address mood disorders, focus and developmental issues, chronic fatigue, cerebral folate deficiency and infertility all through an accessible, at-home pathway.“Too many families and medical practitioners overlook the subtle but powerful role folate plays in brain and body health,” said Dr. Melanie Crites-Bachert, Chief Medical Officer at Frat Health. “With Frat Health we are giving parents, adults and clinicians a way to test for folate receptor antibodies, understand how folate is being used in the body and implement personalised therapy when standard vitamins alone are not enough.”Frat Health’s service includes:1. Virtual consultation with a licensed pediatric or adult telehealth provider specialising in neurodevelopment and folate metabolism.2. Gentle blood draw either at home or at a nearby lab, analysed in CLIA-certified labs with a rapid turnaround.3. If folate receptor antibodies or low folate activity are detected, personalised therapy with Leucovorin (Folinic Acid) in child-safe tablets or liquid (for both kids and adults) is prescribed and shipped via licensed U.S. pharmacy.Chronic fatigue, mood swings, focus issues and infertility often have multifactorial causes, but research is increasingly indicating a key role of folate transport and metabolism. For example, children with developmental delays and autism spectrum disorder have been shown to carry folate receptor auto-antibodies that interfere with folate reaching the brain — a phenomenon closely connected with cerebral folate deficiency. By detecting these antibodies and correcting folate utilisation, Frat Health aims to empower users to unlock better brain and body health.“Our goal is to bring this science from the clinic into everyday life,” added Dr. Melanie Crites-Bachert. “Whether it is a child who cannot focus or an adult who has exhausted every solution for fatigue or infertility, many are simply missing the right form of folate support. We make it simple, transparent and child-friendly.”Frat Health is available nationwide across all 50 U.S. states. Services are priced with clarity; HSA/FSA accepted, and insurance may be used for lab testing at partner labs. Packages start with the virtual consult and testing, and therapy begins only where indicated.About Frat HealthFrat Health is a telehealth and diagnostic platform that specialises in folate metabolism, antibody testing and personalised folate therapy for children and adults. By bridging neurodevelopmental, metabolic and reproductive health, Frat Health addresses conditions such as autism, depression, chronic fatigue, cerebral folate deficiency and infertility where folate transport and metabolism play a critical role.For more information visit our website.

