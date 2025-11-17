Columbus Sales Firm Condurre Partners Marks Four Years of Client Success and Expansion

Condurre Partners celebrates four years, expanding client partnerships, strengthening regional impact, and building a strong, performance-driven foundation.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Condurre Partners, a Columbus-based outsourced sales and consulting firm, proudly announces its fourth anniversary in business. Since launching in 2021 under the leadership of Founder and CEO Michael Giordano, the firm has established itself as a trusted force in face-to-face customer acquisition and business-to-business sales, supporting national clients and driving measurable revenue growth across the region.

Over the past four years, Condurre Partners has helped business customers access essential services through personalized consultations, delivering cost-effective, scalable solutions on behalf of industry-leading brands. Through a commitment to high-performance standards, hands-on development, and strong team culture, the company has earned a reputation for excellence in client partnership and campaign execution.

“This milestone represents the dedication, discipline, and student mentality our team brings to the table every day,” said Michael Giordano, CEO of Condurre Partners. “From day one, our mission has been to help clients win in new markets by developing capable leaders within our organization who can make an impact in the field. We’re incredibly proud of what we've accomplished and excited for the continued expansion ahead.”

In addition to delivering consistent results for clients, Condurre Partners has focused on building a strong internal foundation rooted in mentorship, performance-based growth opportunities, and professional development. As the firm enters its next chapter, planned initiatives include continued team development, expansion into additional markets, and strengthening relationships with both regional and national partners.

“Four years in, we’re just getting started,” added Giordano. “The future is bright, and we look forward to continuing to serve our clients, develop exceptional talent, and grow our presence in the Columbus business community and beyond.”

