Utah Based Randy’s Transmissions Expands Coast to Coast; Adds Frank Kuperman Jr. as Part Owner

Randy Reyes (left) and Frank Kuperman Jr Stand Outside Randy's Transmissions New Facility in West Valley City, UT

“I’m fired up to be back in the game and ready to bring a whole lot of badass products to the market. We’re not easing in — we’re coming in swinging.”” — Frank Kuperman, Jr

TOOELE, UT, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Randy’s Transmissions, a leading name in diesel performance transmissions, is announcing a major expansion in leadership, production capacity, and nationwide distribution. These advancements mark a significant evolution for the company as it continues developing industry-defining solutions for high-demand diesel applications.Randy’s Transmissions began in 2008 when founder Randy Reyes started building high-durability diesel transmissions out of a small shed behind his home in Grantsville, Utah. As demand surged, the company moved into a 900 sq. ft. two-bay shop where its reputation quickly grew. From the beginning, the mission was clear: solve the durability limitations found in factory transmissions pushed beyond their intended workloads.By the early 2010s, Randy’s had become known throughout the Intermountain West for developing transmissions that performed reliably in real-world environments. Beyond drag racing, the company validated its builds through daily hauling, towing, sled pulling, dyno abuse, and off-road use. Randy’s own truck, Red Delicious, became the central testing platform. The extreme loads placed on the truck exposed component weaknesses, guided new engineering solutions, and helped refine parts that would later become industry standards.This approach strengthened not only Randy’s internal product line but also the broader aftermarket. Through direct testing and communication, the company provided manufacturers with actionable feedback that shaped stronger components for high-torque diesel platforms.As the company’s reputation expanded, so did its reach. Randy’s Transmissions pioneered a nationwide dealer and installer network that allowed shops across the United States and Canada to offer Randy’s products with local support and faster turnaround times. This model helped reduce downtime for working trucks that rely on consistent, reliable performance. During this period, the company also began shipping transmissions and components worldwide, including to Australia, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Germany, Africa, and additional international markets.In 2018, Randy’s Transmissions moved into a larger facility in Tooele, Utah to support increased production and expanded product development. Torque converter manufacturing was brought in-house in 2022, and by 2024 the converter division expanded into its own building to support national demand and the company’s growing hard-parts program.Leadership ExpansionRandy’s Transmissions is proud to announce that industry veteran Frank Kuperman Jr. has joined the organization as part of its long-term strategy for growth and innovation. After extensive collaboration on cooling technology and product development, both Reyes and Kuperman recognized the strategic value in aligning their efforts.Kuperman brings more than 26 years of experience across the transmission and performance aftermarket. His leadership roles have included CEO of TransGo, Transmission Specialties, RevMax, and President of Race Winning Brands. He is known for introducing several widely adopted upgrades to the diesel transmission world, including the billet channel plate for the 68RFE and high-performance 68RFE input drums designed to increase clutch capacity and correct OEM design limitations.Kuperman is also the owner of Fluidyne High Performance, a motorsports-recognized cooling brand with decades of presence in NASCAR and professional racing. In late 2024, Randy’s Transmissions and Fluidyne co-developed an all-new line of high-capacity, high-efficiency transmission coolers for diesel pickups, merging their engineering strengths.New Headquarters & National ExpansionTo support combined growth, Randy’s Transmissions and Fluidyne have acquired a new 40,000 sq. ft. headquarters in West Valley City, Utah. The facility will unify transmission and torque converter manufacturing, increase production output, expand engineering capability, and serve as the West Coast distribution hub for Fluidyne cooling products.In addition, a 20,000 sq. ft. manufacturing and distribution center has been secured in Charlotte, North Carolina. This site will support transmission and valve body production, expand fulfillment operations, and increase national parts availability. With both facilities operating together, the companies will be able to provide two-day shipping coverage to most of the United States.Upcoming Product ReleasesRandy’s Transmissions and Fluidyne are preparing to launch several new drivetrain and cooling products, including:• A first-ever two-piece billet output shaft for the 68RFE• A billet, reusable cartridge-style 68RFE spin-on filter system• A new 68RFE input drum lineup with expanded clutch-capacity options• New hard parts for the Aisin AS69RC platform• New billet upgrade components for the 8AP “Powerline” transmission in 2025+ Ram 6.7 Cummins trucks• A new billet torque converter for the 8AP “Powerline”• A high-performance diesel radiator lineup, scheduled for Q1 2026

