Restart Smarter Launches During National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week

Restart Smarter Terri Beideman, Founder and Executive Director of Restart Smarter

New NJ Non-Profit Bridges Gaps in Housing, Health, and Career Support for Vulnerable Populations

In NJ, gaps in support for recovery and reentry aren't just statistics—they're barriers to hope. Restart Smarter is here to bridge them, empowering people with the tools for a fresh, smarter start.” — Terri Beideman, Founder and Executive Director of Restart Smarter

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restart Smarter, a pioneering New Jersey 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to empowering individuals overcoming challenges, including substance use disorder, disability, homelessness, veteran challenges, and incarceration, officially launches today amid National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week (November 16-22) . By delivering integrated safe housing, comprehensive health and wellness care, short-term job placement, long-term career training, and digital/financial literacy programs, Restart Smarter crafts personalized "Smarter Living Plans" to foster dignity, self-sufficiency, and lasting community impact.In New Jersey, where 700,000 adults grapple with substance use disorder and the homeless population surged 15% to 9,778 in 2023, fragmented services leave too many behind. Restart Smarter will fill these voids through innovative, trauma-informed solutions—like adaptive housing for disabled residents and reentry-focused job pathways for ex-offenders—aiming to serve 500 participants in Year 1. As a 501(c)(3) organization (EIN: 39-3512529), we're committed to collaborative progress that transforms lives and strengthens families and communities."We knew there had to be a better way," said Terri Beideman, Founder and Executive Director of Restart Smarter. "In NJ, gaps in support for recovery and reentry aren't just statistics—they're barriers to hope. Launching during Awareness Week, Restart Smarter is here to bridge them, empowering people with the tools for a fresh, smarter start."This timely debut spotlights the national crisis, where 653,104 individuals experienced homelessness in 2023, with 38% tied to SUD. Restart Smarter calls on community leaders, donors, and partners to join in the development of our master plan through sponsorships, collaborations, volunteer opportunities, and joint initiatives.For more information or to get involved, visit www.restartsmarter.org or contact Terri Beideman at media@restartsmarter.org / 609-337-2780.About Restart SmarterRestart Smarter a NJ Nonprofit Corporation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that provides comprehensive housing, health care, job placement, and career training to empower individuals overcoming challenges—recovery, disability, homelessness, veteran status, incarceration, and more—to rebuild with dignity and self-sufficiency. We bridge service gaps through innovative, personalized programs that transform lives, families, and communities. Learn more at www.restartsmarter.org Launch Media Kit: https://go.restartsmarter.org/media-kit

