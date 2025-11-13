Josephine Walden to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Josephine Walden, owner of Just Catering by Orr, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on leading a majority-women team, redefining success in a male-dominated industry, and evolving a legacy business with integrity and heart.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s websiteIn her episode, Walden will explore how hands-on leadership, clear values, and standing firm in her voice have shaped her approach to running a thriving catering company. She breaks down how building a supportive, family-style team culture can strengthen resilience, elevate performance, and inspire personal growth. Viewers will walk away with practical insights on leading with heart, navigating male-dominated spaces, and staying true to their standards.“Success isn’t about competition—it’s about growth, integrity, and never losing your voice,” said Walden.Josephine’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

