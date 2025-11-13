Josie Mullally to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Josie Mullally, holistic health advocate and human-services reformer, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on elevating care standards, advocating for vulnerable populations, and restoring the human connection at the center of support services.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s websiteIn her episode, Mullally will explore why human services must be rebuilt around compassion, accountability, and connection. She breaks down how advocating for those who can’t speak for themselves and listening to marginalized voices can transform care systems and uplift entire communities. Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of how resilience, advocacy, and genuine humanity can spark meaningful change.“We cannot lose the human component of human services—people’s lives depend on it,” said Mullally.Josie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/josie-mullally

