MCR Health Hosts First-Ever Community Town Hall to Advance Collaboration and Healthcare Innovation

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCR Health proudly hosted its inaugural Community Town Hall on November 12, 2025 bringing together community partners, local leaders, and board members to discuss critical issues impacting healthcare access, equity, and innovation in Manatee County and the surrounding region.The event provided a platform for meaningful dialogue around MCR Health’s initiatives, current programs, and future plans to improve community health outcomes. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with executive leadership and explore opportunities for partnership and collaboration.“Today’s Town Hall highlights the power of coming together as a community to improve access to quality care,” said Dr. Melvin Price, President and CEO of MCR Health. “Our mission is to deliver innovative, patient-centered care while working hand-in-hand with our partners to strengthen the health system for everyone we serve.”Mary Ruiz, Board Chair of MCR Health, also addressed attendees, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to collaboration and raising community health outcomes. “This event was an opportunity to reflect on what’s possible when healthcare leaders, partners, and the community unite around a shared vision for a healthier future,” Ruiz said.The Town Hall showcased MCR Health’s ongoing initiatives, including innovative care delivery models designed to meet the unique needs of the community. It also provided a forum for feedback and ideas, reinforcing MCR Health’s dedication to listening, learning, and partnering with local organizations and stakeholders.About MCR HealthMCR Health is a leading federally qualified healthcare center (FQHC) serving the Manatee, Sarasota and Desoto counties, offering a comprehensive range of primary care, specialty care, and innovative health services. With a focus on patient-centered care, collaboration, and innovation, MCR Health is committed to improving health outcomes and promoting wellness throughout the region.For more information, contact:Aarti LalwaniVice President, Executive Operationsalalwani@mcr.health941-310-2918

