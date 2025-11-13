Emergency repairs on damaged I-90 overpass near Cle Elum to begin by end of November

CLE ELUM – Work to replace the Bullfrog Road overpass above the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Cle Elum is set to begin by the end of November. The bridge was hit and severely damaged by an over-height load in late October.

Washington State Department of Transportation bridge designers have finished plans to replace the span. A contractor is expected to be selected in time for work to start by the end of the month. Crews will work into the winter to restore full access to the overpass safely and efficiently.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Brian White, WSDOT region administrator. “Our crews are working as quickly as possible to reopen the bridge while keeping both workers and travelers safe. We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as we complete this critical repair through winter conditions.”

The repairs are being completed under emergency authorization by Gov. Bob Ferguson, with an estimated cost of $8 million, funded under the governor’s emergency proclamation. Work is expected to be complete and the overpass reopened by January 2026. Crews will return in the spring, when temperatures allow, to apply a thin concrete overlay, which will require another temporary closure of the Bullfrog Road overpass.

What to expect

The replacement span over westbound I-90 will use pre-cast girders or concrete support beams to accelerate construction and closure times. Once the girders are set, crews will build the bridge’s concrete sidewalls and reopen the overpass.

Short-term full closures of westbound I-90 will be required as construction progresses. These closures may occur during daytime or nighttime hours, depending on the work being done:

Temporary all-day closures will be needed to set new girders in place. WSDOT will share exact dates and durations once the work is scheduled.

Additional short-term closures may also be needed as work continues.

When westbound I-90 is closed, traffic will detour using the westbound off- and on-ramps at Exit 80.

Current Detours:

Eastbound I-90 travelers heading to Suncadia or Roslyn should use Exit 85 to State Route 903.

Westbound I-90 travelers going to South Bullfrog Road or Leisure Lane should use Exit 78, then head east on I-90 to Exit 80.

Travelers from the Suncadia and Roslyn areas should use SR 903 to reach alternate westbound I-90 access points.

I-90 travel updates: