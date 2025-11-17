Ironman Tires Launches All Country AT-X, the Brand’s First Tire to Combine All-Weather and All-Terrain Design

Ironman Tires has introduced its All Country AT-X, a next-generation tire that combines all-weather and all-terrain tire design for year-round performance on and off the road.

New All-Terrain Tire Delivers Improved Snow Traction and On-Road Handling

By combining all-weather versatility with all-terrain durability, the AT-X provides drivers the confidence to go anywhere, in any condition, all year long.” — Keith Calcagno, Chief Strategy Officer, American Tire Distributors

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ironman Tires today announced it is expanding its popular All Country line of tires with the launch of the All Country AT-X, a next-generation tire that combines all-weather and all-terrain tire design for year-round performance on and off the road.

Now available at retailers, the new AT-X replaces the All Country A/T and AT2 models, offering enhanced performance and increased market competitiveness.

Introduced in 2016 and 2022 respectively, the Ironman All Country A/T and AT2 have been mainstays in the entry-level all-terrain segment, achieving combined average sales of more than 700,000 units annually. The new All Country AT-X builds on that success, combining advanced design, simulation and compound technology to deliver improved snow traction, durability and on-road handling while maintaining Ironman’s commitment to affordability and reliability.

“The All Country AT-X represents a major step forward for Ironman’s product lineup,” said Keith Calcagno, Chief Strategy Officer, Proprietary Brands, American Tire Distributors. “By combining all-weather versatility with all-terrain durability, the AT-X provides drivers the confidence to go anywhere, in any condition, all year long.”

As the brand’s first all-weather all-terrain SUV/light truck tire, the All Country AT-X features a sophisticated tread design certified with the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) symbol, ensuring dependable traction in snow and winter conditions. The complete All Country AT-X lineup features 40 sizes, with 27 available now. Designed to deliver confident all-terrain performance, the AT-X is offered with two unique tread patterns—each meeting 3PMS requirements without sacrificing mileage or durability. The remaining 13 sizes will launch in early 2026.

Key product enhancements for the All Country AT-X include:

• Optimized all-terrain tread pattern for exceptional off-road traction, balanced on-road handling, and improved treadwear.

• Next-generation all-weather compound that adds 3PMS capability while maintaining Ironman’s trademark durability.

• Aggressive shoulder and sidewall design that enhances puncture resistance and gives the tire a bold, rugged aesthetic.

• Strategically engineered tire profile developed through advanced modeling to ensure stability, even wear and long tread life.

The AT-X delivers a robust 50,000-mile limited treadwear warranty, a 60-month manufacturer workmanship and defects warranty, and road hazard protection—all within a competitive cost structure.

The Ironman All Country AT-X is available in sizes to fit 15- to 20-inch diameter rim and T, Q, R, and S speed ratings.

For more information on Ironman Tires and the new All Country AT-X, please visit www.ironmantires.com.

About Ironman Tires

The Ironman brand is one of three distinct brands owned by Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR). HTR is widely recognized as the industry’s premier value brand with a comprehensive selection of passenger, UHP, light truck, medium truck, trailer, Agricultural, off-the-road, industrial and specialty tires. Since 1952, independent tire dealers and distributors have trusted HTR to deliver outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unsurpassed value.

HTR is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Tire Distributors—one of the largest independent suppliers in the North American replacement tire market. Through over 110 distribution centers, American Tire Distributors provides an extensive breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery, and value-added services to approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S.

Additional information can be found at ironmantires.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.