Trending: New Plush Giggle Pickles Meet Demand From Pickle Fans

LINCOLNWOOD, IL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at Pickle Everything Games , creators of playful family game titles, has a dill-lightfully new way to satisfy the pickle pleasure of pickle fans. The Giggle Pickles are an original new line of plush pickle character collectibles that giggle when jiggled.“Giggle Pickles were inspired by the laughter and fondness people have for both pickles and plush,” Frank Adler, Partner at Pickle Everything Games, said. “Our first family of Giggle Pickles are six plush characters, who each have their own design and original giggle sound.” Giggle Pickles ($14.99) come to life with a unique personality, facial expression, wild tuft of colorful hair, and connectible loop for backpack attachment, that all make the silly dillies instantly recognizable and highly collectible. Designed for ages 3 and up, and must-have collectible for kidult pickle fans, the plush pickle pals come with their official Brine On date of birth for equal parts collectible, cuddly, and comic appeal.Series One lineup includes:• Gherkle™ – surprising guy who is innocently amazed in every encounter.• Tickleton™ – the class clown who can’t stop laughing at their own jokes.• Dillie Bean™ – sweet, shy, and always ready to brighten someone’s day.• Dillsworth™ – the witty wordsmith who finds the pun in every pickle.• Relisha™ – confident, colorful, and full of flair.• BrineStein™ – the clever giggler who proves laughter really is a science.And while pickles are trending everywhere — from social media feeds to the pickleball courts — Giggle Pickles celebrate the joy of laughter, friendship, and feeling just a little silly together. The immediate response for pre-orders of Series One has Pickle Everything Games already planning the personalities for Series Two, holidays, special occasions and beyond.The Giggle Pickles join the growing vine of best-selling games from Pickle Everything Games , including the original Pickle Everything word game, Kosher Pickle Everything, Holy Pickle Everything, Pickle Everything Sports, Pickle Everything Kids, Pickle Everything Foodie, Flippin’ Pickles, Eat Your Words, and G’Nuzzle.About Pickle Everything Games: Headquartered in Chicago, Pickle Everything Games was founded in 2023 by toy and game industry hall-of-famer, Jeffrey Breslow, when he teamed with successful toy executive Frank Adler. The company launched its first, appropriately named product, Pickle Everything, in 2024. The immediate success of their original word game led to multiple themed versions. Pickling every popular category as a card game will continue while the company now expands its catalog with more original new games, including Eat Your Words and G’Nuzzle, an innovative speed puzzle game, among others. For a dill-ivery of more information visit www.pickleeverything.games and interact with the company on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

