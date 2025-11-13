SuperCarrier 5.0 Launches: A Pocket-Sized Tote Designed to Organize Everyday Life

SuperCarrier 5.0 folds to pocket-size and opens into a structured, multi-zone reusable tote.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new everyday-carry innovation has arrived on Kickstarter: SuperCarrier 5.0 , a foldable tote designed for people who want reliable organization without bulk. The latest release from Ultix introduces a structured, multi-zone reusable bag that folds down to the size of a key fob, offering a fresh solution to the common frustrations of traditional foldable bags.Most reusable totes collapse into a single shapeless compartment, creating what many consumers describe as a “black hole” effect. Items shift, crush, or disappear inside, making daily tasks more chaotic than convenient. SuperCarrier 5.0 takes a different approach. It introduces a smart magnetic divider system that allows the interior to transform into one, two, or three compartments on demand. Groceries, gadgets, clothing, and essentials stay separated, visible, and easy to access.The structure of SuperCarrier 5.0 is supported by a one-piece integrated shoulder strap woven directly into the body of the bag — eliminating weak seams and improving load distribution. This design, paired with upgraded 15D technical ripstop nylon, allows each bag to carry up to 20–30 kg, far beyond the typical capacity of standard reusable totes. The material features a silicone-coated interior and PU-coated exterior, balancing durability, water resistance, and lightweight performance. At just 50 grams packed, the SuperCarrier 5.0 is lighter than many keychains.Portability remains one of the design’s standout features. The bag compresses into an 5 × 8 cm capsule that can attach to keys, slip into a pocket, or live in a glove compartment. The integrated pouch also doubles as a mini storage pocket for coins, cash, or small everyday items. This dual-function approach supports both preparedness and convenience in daily life, whether for spontaneous shopping trips or unexpected overflow during travel.SuperCarrier 5.0 is offered in three sizes—Small (16L), Medium (20L), and Large (25L)—to accommodate different use cases, from quick errands to weekend outings. The campaign launches with the base color Shadow Black, with additional patterns and colors planned as stretch goals. These designs will be unlocked through community voting milestones, allowing backers to participate directly in the creative development of the lineup.Sustainability also plays a central role in the product’s vision. Each SuperCarrier is designed for long-term use, replacing hundreds of single-use bags over its lifespan. By making a reusable option that is functional, durable, and aesthetically refined, the project aims to make eco-friendly habits easier to adopt in everyday routines.The SuperCarrier 5.0 campaign includes a range of pledge options, from single-size rewards to multi-pack bundles suited for families, commuters, and environmentally conscious households. Early Bird pricing offers up to 52% off the planned retail value during the launch phase.With its blend of portability, structural innovation, and sustainable utility, SuperCarrier 5.0 seeks to redefine what a foldable tote can be. The Kickstarter campaign is now live and available for early supporters.Kickstarter Campaign: https://shorturl.at/fdf3F High-resolution images, product videos, and assets are available here:A 15% commission is available for partners and publishers through the campaign’s affiliate platform.

