Bulk Reef Supply Expands Sustainable Live Animal Offerings with 100+ New ORA Aquacultured Corals

Bulk Reef Supply expands its live animal lineup with sustainably cultured corals from ORA, a leader in marine aquaculture. Bulk Reef Supply partners with Oceans, Reefs & Aquariums (ORA) to expand its sustainably raised coral offerings. A selection of sustainably raised ORA corals now available through Bulk Reef Supply.

New expansion underscores Bulk Reef Supply’s commitment to responsible aquaculture and supporting reef ecosystems.

From the start, our goal has been to make it easier for reef keepers to enjoy vibrant, healthy reef ecosystems at home—without putting additional pressure on wild reefs.” — Jesse Robertson, SVP of Sales and Merchandising

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bulk Reef Supply (BRS), part of the Aperture Pet & Life family of premium brands, today announced the expansion of its live animal offerings with over 100 new sustainably raised coral species from Oceans, Reefs & Aquariums (ORA). The expanded collection represents another major step forward in BRS’s commitment to sustainable reef keeping—ensuring that every live animal offered is brought to aquarists with a focus on animal health, care and responsible sourcing.Over the past year, BRS has introduced live animals through a soft launch focused exclusively on sustainably cultured species. The response from the reefing community has been overwhelmingly positive, validating the company’s dedication to providing thriving, responsibly sourced animals while protecting their natural habitats.“At Bulk Reef Supply, we're passionate about the animals we care for and the ocean environments from which they originate,” said Jesse Robertson, SVP of Sales and Merchandising. “From the start, our goal has been to make it easier for reef keepers to enjoy vibrant, healthy reef ecosystems at home—without putting additional pressure on wild reefs. Every animal we sell today comes from responsible, sustainable sources, and that’s a promise we intend to keep.”The new lineup of corals—all sustainably aquacultured or maricultured by ORA—is being added between now and the holiday season, with additional species planned for release in the future. See the new offering at www.bulkreefsupply.com/brands/ora.html BRS is proud to collaborate with ORA, a leader in coral aquaculture who has long been recognized as one of the world’s most reputable marine aquaculture facilities. ORA is known for its dedication to sustainable practices, expert husbandry and innovation in marine conservation. Their work ensures the animals BRS provides are raised responsibly, and we encourage everyone to explore their efforts at www.orafarm.com “ORA corals have always been my go-to—as a longtime hobbyist and professional, I trust their corals to arrive healthy, vibrant, and tank-ready,” said Josh Cuta, who is a Reefing Expert and has maintained aquariums at Bulk Reef Supply for over a decade. “Their sustainable practices, combined with careful packaging and shipping, show how much ORA truly cares about the animals they offer.”Customers purchasing ORA corals through BRS will receive direct-from-farm delivery from ORA’s Florida facility, supported by BRS’s extensive educational resources, including acclimation guides and care guides that help ensure animals transition safely and thrive in their new environment.Protecting Nature While Enjoying ItAquacultured animals are raised entirely in controlled, bio-secure systems rather than being collected from the ocean. Similarly, maricultured animals are grown in ocean-based farms using fragments or broodstock that were originally cultivated in captivity. Both practices support conservation by reducing wild collection and promoting healthy reef ecosystems.“This expansion is a reflection of who we are,” added Ashley Freeman, SVP of Communications. “We believe reef keeping and sustainability can, and should, go hand-in-hand. With every new addition, we’re helping aquarists enjoy the beauty of the ocean responsibly, and we’re proud to stand behind that mission.”Additional videos, care guides, and more educational content will be released as part of BRS’s ongoing effort to support aquarists in providing the best care possible for their animals.The future of reef keeping is sustainable—and it’s happening now at BulkReefSupply.com.Learn more about Bulk Reef Supply’s launch of ORA corals on its YouTube channel BRStv About Bulk Reef SupplyBulk Reef Supply (BRS) is part of Aperture Pet & Life and is a leading platform in the aquatics industry. BRS is recognized for its innovative products and comprehensive educational resources, including its best-in-class YouTube channel, BRStv. Bulk Reef Supply prioritizes responsibly sourced live animals and sustainable practices, ensuring hobbyists can enjoy their aquariums while supporting the conservation of natural reefs.As a one-stop solution for the reefing community, BRS combines expert guidance, high-quality products, and a dedication to sustainability, making it a trusted resource for hobbyists worldwide. For more information, visit www.bulkreefsupply.com . For more information about Aperture Pet & Life, visit www.apetlife.com

Sustainable Corals for Every Reef Tank

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.