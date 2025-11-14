Hockey Market to Reach USD $1.49 Billion by 2029 at 6.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Hockey Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been significant growth in the hockey market size. It's projected that the market, currently valued at $1.08 billion in 2024, will reach a value of $1.16 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This vigorous growth during the historic period can be traced back to factors such as increased participation in schools and colleges, enlargement of community club leagues, frequent conduct of national and international tournaments, the surge in youth development initiatives and camps, and comprehensive media reportage of championship tournaments.

Expectations are high for a robust growth in the hockey market size in the coming years. By 2029, it is anticipated to reach $1.50 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Such an upswing during the forecast period can be linked to factors including the proliferation of programs for women and girls, the increase in the formation of franchise leagues and team expansions, heightened municipal expenditure on community recreational facilities, the inclusion of hockey in physical education programs, and an uptick in sports tourism related to camps and tournaments. During this period, the market will also witness key trends such as the adoption of global positioning systems and inertial measurement units, the creation of smart hockey sticks and pucks equipped with radio frequency identification and microelectromechanical system sensors, the use of video performance analysis powered by computer vision and machine learning, the merging of digital coaching platforms with augmented reality and virtual reality training modules, and the development of custom protective gear through additive manufacturing and three dimensional printing.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Hockey Market?

The ascend in e-commerce platform usage is forecasted to fuel the hockey market's expansion in the future. Defined as digital infrastructures that facilitate online business transactions or product management, e-commerce platforms are gaining prominence owing to the increased accessibility of the internet and smartphones. This, in turn, makes online shopping more user-friendly and open to a wider demographic. The flourishing of these digital platforms assists hockey by providing global access to official gear and merchandise more manageable, thereby enhancing the sport’s fame and financial increment. For instance, the Census Bureau, a government agency based in the U.S., reported in August 2025 that U.S. online retail sales were approximately $304.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025. This represented an increase of 1.4% (±0.9%) in comparison to the first quarter of that year. Therefore, the upsurge in the usage of e-commerce platforms is spearheading the hockey market's advancement.

Who Are The Key Players In The Hockey Industry?

Major players in the Hockey Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Adidas AG

• Fischer Sports GmbH

• Franklin Sports Inc.

• CCM Hockey AB

• Stack Sports LLC

• BAUER Hockey LLC

• Eagle Hockey

• Vaughn Hockey

• Warrior Sports Inc.

• Brian's Custom Sports

What Are The Future Trends Of The Hockey Market?

Key operators in the hockey market are turning their attention to the creation of innovative solutions such as integrity management systems, with a view to bolster safe, balanced, and inclusive participation. Functioning as a tool to track, document, and deal with matters relating to ethics, conduct, or compliance within an institution or group is the integrity management system. For example, in June 2025, Hockey Australia, the national governing body for hockey based in Australia, introduced the National Integrity Management Platform and Reporting Hotline. This platform provides a safe, nationally uniform system for members to express their integrity worries, enabling standardised supervision and management at all institutional levels. It also facilitates the gathering of practical insights to spot patterns, direct preventive strategies, and amplify the overall safety and integrity of the sport.

What Segments Are Covered In The Hockey Market Report?

The hockeymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Field Hockey, Ice Hockey, Roller Hockey, Indoor Hockey

2) By Equipment: Sticks, Balls, Protective Gear, Skates, Goals

3) By Revenue Stream: Events And Tournaments, Facilities And Memberships, Media And Broadcasting, Online And Retail Sales

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline, Specialty Stores, Sports Retailers

5) By Application: Professional, Amateur, Recreational

Subsegments:

1) By Field Hockey: Turf Shoes, Goalkeeper Equipment, Field Hockey Apparel, Training Accessories

2) By Ice Hockey: Helmets, Ice Hockey Apparel, Goalie Equipment, Training Accessories

3) By Roller Hockey: Roller Shoes, Goalie Equipment, Roller Hockey Apparel, Training Accessories

4) By Indoor Hockey: Indoor Shoes, Goalie Equipment, Indoor Hockey Apparel, Training Accessories

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Hockey Market By 2025?

In the Hockey Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the primary region for the hockey market in 2024. The region predicted to expand the quickest is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses all regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

