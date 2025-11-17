BenaVest Helps Employers Offer Affordable ACA Coverage to Part-Time Workers for the 2026 Open Enrollment

BenaVest supports employers with on-site and virtual ACA enrollment to help part-time staff access affordable health plans.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenaVest, a leading national insurance Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency (GA) specializing in Affordable Care Act (ACA) and major health insurance carriers, is helping employers nationwide provide part-time and variable-hour employees with affordable health coverage during the 2026 Open Enrollment Period.With enrollment now underway, BenaVest brings ACA-certified agents directly on-site or virtually during employee benefit meetings. This ensures that part-time employees—often excluded from traditional group plans—can access Marketplace coverage and maximize available federal subsidies.“Supporting part-time employees with ACA coverage can directly improve retention, engagement, and workplace satisfaction,” says Regina Sara, Agency Manager at BenaVest. “Many part-time workers qualify for low monthly cost ACA plans. Our agents help them navigate enrollment, ensuring they get the right coverage without overspending.”How BenaVest Helps Employers and Part-Time EmployeesThrough its On-Site ACA Enrollment Support Program, BenaVest offers:– Licensed ACA-certified agents available on-site or virtually to guide employees through enrollment.– Personalized subsidy guidance to help part-time employees qualify for ACA tax credits and cost-sharing reductions.– Educational resources explaining how income, family, or marital changes impact coverage and costs.– Screening for additional federal and local benefits, including housing, utility, and prescription assistance.– All assistance is at no cost to the employer or employee; carriers build in commissions for Benavest and agents. If someone went directly to the marketplace or worked with Benavest, the cost of the health insurance plan would be the same.“Including ACA enrollment support for part-time employees is a simple, cost-free way to show you care, improve morale, and enhance productivity,” added Sara.No Cost to Employers or EmployeesBenaVest does not charge employers or employees for its services. Licensed agents are compensated directly by insurance carriers, which is already included in the plan premiums. Enrollment through BenaVest does not increase employee costs.About BenaVestBenaVest is a national insurance organization dedicated to helping Americans access quality health coverage through ACA Marketplace plans, Medicare, and major health insurance carriers. Through on-site enrollment, educational resources, and free quoting tools, BenaVest empowers employers and employees to make confident health coverage decisions.Get Help TodayEmployers seeking on-site or virtual ACA enrollment support for part-time employees can visit www.BenaVest.com or call (877) 962-8332 to schedule a consultation.

