High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Automotive Cable Market Report 2025 | Growth, Key Factors & Trends to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Automotive Cable Global Market Report 2025 - Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Automotive Cable Market Worth?

In recent years, there has been a rapid expansion in the market size of High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) automotive cable. The market is projected to inflate from $1.07 billion in 2024 to roughly $1.23 billion the following year, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. This considerable growth in the historic period is due to various factors such as the increased adoption of in-car entertainment systems, heightened demand for luxury cars, the expansion of the automotive manufacturing sector, evolving consumer preferences for superior video and audio quality, and the incorporation of infotainment and navigation systems.

In the coming years, the automotive cable market for high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) is predicted to expand rapidly, reaching a value of $2.09 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. This projected growth throughout the period is due to several factors including the transition to electric and self-driving cars, increased use of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), a surge in the need for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, more frequent usage of digital cockpits and smart dashboards, and the expansion of smart mobility and connected solutions. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period are the introduction of HDMI 2.2 with bandwidth up to 96 Gbps for superior resolutions and refresh rates, an increase in the use of Ultra High-Speed HDMI cables for 8K and 16K content, incorporation with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) for improved safety features, a rise in demand for automotive infotainment systems ensuring multi-display capabilities, and advancements in the creation of automotive-grade HDMI cables.

Download a free sample of the high-definition multimedia interface (hdmi) automotive cable market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29080&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Automotive Cable Market?

The surge in demand for superior driver-safety systems (ADAS) is anticipated to drive the high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) automotive cable market's positive trajectory. These solutions, fortified in vehicles by using sensors, cameras, and software, enhance drivers' safety by alerting them to potential risks, aiding them with tasks like braking, steering, or lane maintenance, and minimizing accident probabilities. The increasing safety regulations drive manufacturers to integrate these systems, thereby promoting their widespread adoption in new automobiles. HDMI automotive cables aid the functioning of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) by transmitting video and data signals at high speed and reliability, providing drivers with lucid, real-time visuals and alerts that foster safe decision-making. For example, as stated by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a US-based national trade association, in November 2023, over 215 new vehicle models on the market featured the crucial rear seat reminder technology as standard or optional equipment, symbolizing a 30% increase compared to 2022. Consequently, the escalating demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) is propelling the growth of the high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) automotive cable market.

Who Are The Major Players In The High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Automotive Cable Market?

Major players in the High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Automotive Cable Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

• TE Connectivity Ltd

• Yazaki Corporation

• Amphenol Corporation

• K S Terminals Inc

• Molex LLC

• Furukawa Electric Co Ltd

• Leoni AG

• Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH and Co KG.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Automotive Cable Industry?

Leading firms in the high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) automotive cable market are concentrating on developing superior HDMI specifications to enhance audio-visual functionalities for emerging in-car infotainment and connectivity systems. HDMI specifications set the benchmark for conducting premium audio and video signals amid digital equipment via a single cable, guaranteeing effortless compatibility, top-notch performance, and dependability across televisions, computers, gaming consoles, and automotive screens. For example, in June 2025, HDMI Forum, Inc., a US nonprofit mutual benefit entity, unveiled Version 2.2 of the HDMI Specification. This latest update boosted the bandwidth to 96 Gbps to facilitate higher resolutions and refresh rates of up to 12K 120 Hz and 16K 60 Hz. It also introduced the avant-garde HDMI Fixed Rate Link technology for optimized audio and video performance over an assortment of devices. This unveiling also included an Ultra96 feature label to assist consumers in distinguishing cables that can handle these maximum bandwidths, in addition to augmentations like the Latency Indication Protocol for superior AV synchronization.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Automotive Cable Market Share?

The high-definition multimedia interface (hdmi) automotive cablemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Standard High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cable, High-Speed High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cable, Ultra High-Speed High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cable, Automotive High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cable

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles

3) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

4) By Application: Infotainment Systems, Navigation Systems, Rear-Seat Entertainment, Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Standard High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cable: High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Type A Cable, High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Type C (Mini) Cable, High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Type D (Micro) Cable, High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Type E Cable

2) By High-Speed High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cable: High-Speed High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) With Ethernet Cable, Automotive High-Speed High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cable, Premium High-Speed High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cable

3) By Ultra High-Speed High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cable: Ultra High-Speed High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) With Ethernet Cable, Ultra High-Speed Automotive High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cable, Ultra High-Speed High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) For Virtual Reality (VR) Applications

4) By Automotive High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cable: In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cable, Rear-Seat Entertainment High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cable, Head-Up Display (HUD) High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cable, Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cable

View the full high-definition multimedia interface (hdmi) automotive cable market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/high-definition-multimedia-interface-hdmi-automotive-cable-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Automotive Cable Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) automotive cables. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The market report on HDMI automotive cables includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Automotive Cable Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Cables Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-cables-global-market-report

Automotive Data Cables Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-data-cables-global-market-report

Automotive Smart Display Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-smart-display-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.