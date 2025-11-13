Africa to Arizona - Memories of a South African Scatterling, by Louis van Tonder

Africa to Arizona – Memories of a South African Scatterling. New Memoir by Louis van Tonder. Now Available on Amazon

Africa to Arizona – Memories of a South African Scatterling New Memoir by Louis van Tonder. Now Available on Amazon” — Louis van Tonder

PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his newly released memoir, Africa to Arizona – Memories of a South African Scatterling, author Louis van Tonder shares a sweeping story of migration, resilience, and rediscovery. Now available in audio, paperback and hardcover on Amazon, this deeply personal narrative traces his journey from the bushveld of South Africa to the high desert of Arizona.

Born and raised on the picturesque farm of Wintershoek in South Africa’s Eastern Free State, Louis’s childhood was filled with wildlife encounters, rural adventures, and the unique rhythms of farm life. He attended boarding school in Brits, studied law at the University of Pretoria, and later returned to ranching on his father’s land. After a successful peanut crop, he purchased and managed his own ranch for a decade.

Louis also worked as a Professional Hunter and safari guide in South Africa and Zambia, guiding international clients through the African wilderness. But disillusionment with unethical practices in the hunting industry led him to walk away from that world. At age 40, he returned to law school to earn a second degree — a testament to his drive for reinvention.

Eventually, the deteriorating political climate in South Africa prompted Louis and his family to relocate to the United States. His memoir explores the cultural shock, emotional strain, and bittersweet experience of divorce and separation from his children. Yet through these trials, Louis found strength and new beginnings after meeting his beloved wife, Terri.

Together, Louis and Terri built a fulfilling life on a remote ranch in Arizona, surrounded by friends and enriched by their business, African Safaris and Travel — https://www.africansafaris.travel - a photographic safari booking agency rooted in ethical travel and conservation. Their shared adventures abroad and deep connection to African wildlife became central to their story. Despite facing surgeries, chronic pain, and uncertainty, their love and laughter endured, offering a beacon of hope and resilience.

Africa to Arizona – Memories of a South African Scatterling is more than a memoir. It’s a vivid tapestry of adventure, heartbreak, and healing — a tribute to the scatterlings of Africa and to anyone who has ever searched for belonging across borders. With lyrical honesty and analytical clarity, Louis reflects on the landscapes that shaped him, the values that guide him, and the enduring power of love.

Copies can be ordered here:

https://www.amazon.com/Africa-Arizona-Memories-African-Scatterling/dp/B0DS9S27PM

Media Contact:

Louis van Tonder

Louis@AfricanSafaris.travel

Plan Your Ethical African Safari | Expert Photo Safari Agents USA

https://www.africansafaris.travel

http://www.facebook.com/africansafarisandtravel

https://www.instagram.com/safaris101

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.