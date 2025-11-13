Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Big Mountain Terrain Aerial Image

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Wins Gold for Best Off-Piste Ski Resort in North America

These awards share skier's voice, that Kicking Horse has the best in overall terrain, off-piste terrain. Skiers seek the best terrain, less crowds, big vertical runs and spectacular natural beauty.” — Matt Mosteller

GOLDEN, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kicking Horse Mountain Resort is proud to announce it has been awarded Gold for Best Off-Piste Ski Resort in North America at the 2025 SNOMAD Awards.The award was based on more than 140,000 ratings worldwide from the 2024/2025 ski season, recognizing the top destinations for terrain, atmosphere, and overall experience. This recognition celebrates Kicking Horse Mountain Resort’s world-class off-piste terrain , defined by its steep lines, deep snow, and authentic mountain spirit.With more than 120 cm of fresh snow recently blanketing the alpine, the mountain is shaping up for an incredible winter season. The combination of challenging alpine terrain and consistent snowfall continues to make Kicking Horse Mountain Resort a favorite among advanced skiers and snowboarders seeking a true adventure in the Canadian Rockies.Renowned for its rugged peaks, legendary vertical, and raw mountain character, Kicking Horse remains one of North America’s top ski destinations and a benchmark for off-piste excellence.Kicking Horse Mountain Resort opens for the winter season on December 5th, 2025.About Resorts of the Canadian Rockies Inc.Proudly Canadian, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies Inc. (RCR) is the largest private ski resort owner/operator in North America, owning six ski resorts across Canada, including Nakiska Ski Area in Alberta; Fernie Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and Kimberley Alpine Resort in British Columbia. RCR also owns and manages a number of hotels and golf courses, including Trickle Creek in Kimberley, and Wintergreen Golf and Country Club in Bragg Creek. RCR aims to provide each and every guest The Ultimate Experience.-30-

Champagne Powder Day at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

