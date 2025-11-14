Interior And Exterior Passenger Car Parts Market Projected to Reach $281.84 Billion with 6.3% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Interior And Exterior Passenger Car Parts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Interior And Exterior Passenger Car Parts Market Through 2025?

The market size for both interior and exterior passenger car parts has robustly expanded in the last few years. Expected to rise from $208.49 billion in 2024 to $220.94 billion in 2025, it predicts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The historic period of growth owes its success to factors like heightened vehicle customization demand, global increase in the production of passenger cars, rising preference for components enhanced with safety features, proliferation of automotive manufacturing hubs, and the introduction of lightweight materials in previous designs.

Expected to witness substantial expansion in upcoming years, the interior and exterior passenger car parts market is predicted to escalate to a whopping $281.84 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The surge in this projected period can be attributed to factors such as an increased preference for electric and hybrid vehicles, the expansion of the premium vehicle sector, enhanced consumer focus on superior interior comfort and luxury, a heightened emphasis on sustainable and recyclable materials, and a growing trend towards the adoption of modular vehicle architectures. Key emerging trends within this forecasting period encompass the development of eco-friendly coatings and paints, innovation in smart climate control vents, incorporation of augmented reality (AR) in dashboard displays, the integration of biometric access systems, and the novel invention of adaptive aerodynamic exterior components.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Interior And Exterior Passenger Car Parts Market?

The growing emphasis on vehicle safety is anticipated to propel the expansion of the interior and exterior passenger car parts market in the future. Vehicle safety deals with the structure, engineering, and application of technology in cars to safeguard passengers and minimize both the probability and impact of accidents. The surge in this emphasis on vehicle safety is largely due to consumers becoming more aware of the dangers of accidents. Knowledgeable drivers and passengers are seeking out superior safety features to improve protection which, in turn, compels manufacturers to place safety inventions at the forefront of design and use. Quality interior and exterior passenger car parts play a crucial role in maintaining structural stability, absorbing impact, and securing passengers, thereby strengthening the overall stress on vehicle safety. For example, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a US Department of Transportation affiliate, predicted in September 2025 that road fatalities would decrease by 8.2%. An estimated 17,140 individuals are foreseen to die in car crashes from January to June 2025, a decrease from 18,680 during the same timeframe in 2024. Thus, the burgeoning emphasis on vehicle safety is fueling the growth of the interior and exterior passenger car parts market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Interior And Exterior Passenger Car Parts Market?

Major players in the Interior And Exterior Passenger Car Parts Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Denso Corporation

• Continental AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Magna International Inc.

• Hyundai Mobis Company Limited

• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

• Forvia SE

• Valeo

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Interior And Exterior Passenger Car Parts Market?

Big players in the interior and exterior passenger car parts industry are tailoring their efforts towards creating stylish, performance-enhanced car wheels that boost driving dynamics, fuel efficiency, and overall car aesthetics. These trendy, performance-centric wheels harmonize contemporary design with meticulous engineering, giving the car a visually appealing look while incorporating exceptional handling, durability, and robustness for optimum driving performance. For example, MAK, a company based in Italy and specialising in alloy wheels, introduced the Asphalt alloy wheel for crossover and passenger cars in August 2025. This wheel is compatible with brands such as Alfa Romeo, Audi, Mini, Volkswagen, and Toyota. The wheel is offered in sizes ranging from 18'' to 21'' with a PCD of up to 130, and is designed to be compatible with models like the Volkswagen Golf, Audi A6 e-tron, Range Rover Evoque, Volvo XC40, and Ford Kuga. The wheel's key features encompass a sporty and sophisticated design, a lightweight structure for better handling and fuel efficiency, TÜV/KBA and NAD certifications for safety and durability, and two upscale finishes, Black Mirror and Gloss Black, to improve car aesthetics and customization.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Interior And Exterior Passenger Car Parts Market

The interior and exterior passenger car partsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Part Type: Interior Parts, Exterior Parts, Transmission Parts, Chassis Parts

2) By Material Type: Plastic, Metal, Fabric, Leather, Other Material Types

3) By Application: Military, Commercial

4) By Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket Sales, Dealerships

5) By End-User: Individual Consumers, Fleet Operators, Rental Car Companies, Auto Repair Shops, Vehicle Resellers

Subsegments:

1) By Interior Parts: Seats, Dashboards, Door Panels, Carpets And Floor Mats, Headliners, Interior Lighting, Infotainment Systems.

2) By Exterior Parts: Bumpers, Grilles, Mirrors, Lighting Systems, Body Panels, Roof Systems, Wipers.

3) By Transmission Parts: Gearboxes, Clutches, Axles, Differentials, Drive Shafts, Torque Converters

4) By Chassis Parts: Suspension Systems, Steering Systems, Braking Systems, Control Arms, Frames, Stabilizer Bars

Global Interior And Exterior Passenger Car Parts Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the Interior and Exterior Passenger Car Parts Global Market Report 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The comprehensive report encapsulates information on all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

