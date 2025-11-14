Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $15.46 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent years, the size of the intercontinental ballistic missile market has seen a robust expansion. The market size, which stands at $11.32 billion in 2024 is projected to climb to $12.02 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the increase in defense modernization initiatives, an upsurge in terrorist activities, a higher number of strategic military alliances being formed, a surge in global security threats, and an intensified emphasis on advancing power projection capabilities.

The value of the intercontinental ballistic missile market is forecasted to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years. The market is estimated to reach $15.47 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This projected growth within the planning horizon is due to an intensified focus on strategic deterrence, an increasingly intricate global security landscape, heightened emphasis on readiness for long-range strikes, escalating geopolitical rivalries, and rising defense budgets due to regional security worries. The major trends during this forecast period encompass advancements in missile propulsion systems, the creation of hypersonic glide vehicles, innovations in the capacity for multi-warhead deployment, progress in stealth and countermeasure technologies, and the establishment of AI-controlled command and control systems.

Download a free sample of the intercontinental ballistic missile market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29105&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market?

The expected growth of the intercontinental ballistic missile market is fueled by the rise in missile manufacturing. This encompasses the design, production, and assembly of missiles, including their engines, guidance systems, and warheads, for defense or military applications. The increase in defense budgets globally has led to a rise in missile manufacturing as nations spend more to bolster their military power and improve national security. The larger scale of missile manufacturing enhances intercontinental ballistic missile abilities through bettered production of sophisticated propulsion systems, guidance technologies, and warhead integration, thereby ensuring a higher level of reliability, range, and precision for strategic long-range deterrence. For example, Deloitte (Energy and Industrials), a UK-based multinational professional services network, reported in July 2025 that the U.S. Department of Defense’s budget for missile and ammunition procurement and R&D increased by 340% to $30.6 billion in FY2024, indicating persistent growth in the global solid rocket market. Hence, the growth of the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile market is being steered by the expansion of missile manufacturing.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market?

Major players in the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Raytheon Technologies Inc.

• China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• ArianeGroup

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL)

What Are The Top Trends In The Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Industry?

Key players in the intercontinental ballistic missile market are strategizing to improve strategic deterrence and response time by developing innovative solutions such as land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles. These missiles are long-range weapons launched from land and are designed to deliver warheads across continents with high precision. As an example, the United States Air Force, a government department in the US, deployed their second unarmed Minuteman III, a land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in May 2025. This ICBM, used for strategic nuclear deterrence, is a three-stage, solid-fuel missile. Its measurements reach about 18.2 meters in height and it weighs approximately 79,432 pounds. It also boasts a travel range of over 6,000 miles at around 15,000 mph. Although the design originally catered to carrying up to three nuclear warheads, with compliance to arms control agreements, the current models have been configured to only carry a single warhead. The missile is placed inside hardened underground silos with a system of launch control centers and airborne launch control, ensuring command reliability and readiness.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market Growth

The intercontinental ballistic missilemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Land-Based Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles, Submarine-Launched Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles, Air-Launched Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles

2) By Propulsion Type: Solid Propulsion, Liquid Propulsion, Hybrid Propulsion

3) By Payload: Single Warhead, Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicles (MIRV)

4) By Range: Short Range, Medium Range, Intermediate Range, Intercontinental Range

5) By Application: Ocean Military Defense, Land Military Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Land-Based Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles: Short Range Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Medium Range Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Intermediate Range Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Intercontinental Range Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

2) By Submarine-Launched Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles: Short Range Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Medium Range Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Intermediate Range Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Intercontinental Range Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

3) By Air-Launched Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles: Short Range Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Medium Range Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Intermediate Range Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Intercontinental Range Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

View the full intercontinental ballistic missile market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intercontinental-ballistic-missile-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market By 2025?

In the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Global Market Report 2025, North America held the largest market share in 2024. However, it is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. This report includes all the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Lighting Control System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lighting-control-system-global-market-report

Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-lighting-global-market-report

Linear Lighting Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/linear-lighting-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.