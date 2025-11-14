Intelligent Illumination Control System Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $23.63 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Intelligent Illumination Control System Market Through 2025?

The market for intelligent illumination control systems has seen rapid expansion in recent times. Projected growth sees this sector moving from a size of $12.53 billion in 2024 to $14.26 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. This growth throughout the historical period can be credited to a rise in the utilization of automated lighting schedules for both commercial and residential properties, an increase in the implementation of motion sensor-based lighting systems, a growing inclination towards longer-lasting and low-maintenance lighting solutions, heightened awareness around environmental sustainability and energy conservation, and increased investment in contemporary infrastructure and public facilities.

The market size of the intelligent illumination control system is set to experience a surge in the coming years, with projections showing it will reach $23.64 billion in 2029, rising with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The growth is anticipated due to factors such as the rise in demand for intelligent lighting solutions in new establishments, increased use of adaptive lighting systems in workplaces and commercial areas, a heightened emphasis on energy conservation and cost reduction of operations, escalating adoption of eco-friendly lighting methods, and a growing fondness for scalable and modular lighting solutions in city developments. The forecast period also reveals significant trends which include progress in human-centric lighting systems to promote health and efficiency, innovation in sensor-based occupancy and daylight harvesting solutions, advancement in wireless lighting control methods like Zigbee and Bluetooth mesh, the creation of innovative cloud-based energy control platforms for lighting systems, and progress in predictive maintenance solutions to lower operational expenses.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Intelligent Illumination Control System Market?

The intelligent illumination control system market is anticipated to see a surge due to the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices. The IoT is a network where physical objects, outfitted with sensors and software enabling them to gather, exchange, and disseminate data. Within this network are connected devices that can interact with one another and be managed from a distance. With the escalating demand for real-time data facilitating faster, smarter decision-making for businesses and individuals, the popularity of IoT and connected devices is on the rise. The intelligent illumination control system caters to this need by facilitating automated, smart lighting that gathers and shares data, ultimately leading to better energy optimization and operational efficiency. Case in point, the Belgium-based non-profit organization, Eclipse Foundation, reported a significant 11% growth in IoT adoption in 2023, in March 2024. Their findings indicated that 64% of the polled participants were already leveraging IoT solutions, with an additional 23% intending to do the same in the upcoming 12 to 24 months. Consequently, factors like these indicate that the growing adoption of IoT and connected devices is fuelling the expansion of the intelligent illumination control system market.

Which Players Dominate The Intelligent Illumination Control System Industry Landscape?

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Intelligent Illumination Control System Industry?

Main players in the intelligent illumination control system market, such as Enlighted, are targeting the development of modern solutions like high-efficiency smart lighting systems as substitutes for traditional lighting setups. Smart lighting technologies, capable of enhancing energy efficiency, lowering operational expenses, and improving user experience through automation and remote leadership are being considered. In March 2025, Enlighted, an American property technology firm, introduced Enlighted Eazy, a smart lighting management solution tailored for small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). This innovative technology replaces old lighting systems with an intuitive, app-controlled management system and laser-based sensor installation, thus speeding up installation without network complications. The system achieves energy cost reduction through features such as occupancy sensing, daylight collection, and task refinement, while also letting businesses adjust lighting preferences for diverse spaces without additional infrastructure expenses. Combined with Enlighted's more wide-ranging IoT and building control solutions like real-time surveillance, analytical tools, and sustainability tracking, it offers a streamlined smart lighting experience. Resulting in improved operational performance, increased user comfort, and supportive in yielding energy and cost savings, the system is proving beneficial.

Global Intelligent Illumination Control System Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The intelligent illumination control systemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Indoor Illumination, Outdoor Illumination

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Technology: DALI, ZigBee, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, LoRaWAN

4) By Application: Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, Industrial Facilities, Outdoor Lighting, Street Lighting, Smart Cities

5) By End User: Offices, Retail Stores, Hospitals And Healthcare, Educational Institutions, Hospitality, Transportation Infrastructure

Subsegments:

1) By Indoor Illumination: Ambient Lighting Control, Task Lighting Control, Accent Lighting Control, Decorative Lighting Control

2) By Outdoor Illumination: Landscape Lighting Control, Facade Lighting Control, Security Lighting Control, Flood Lighting Control

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Intelligent Illumination Control System Market?

The Intelligent Illumination Control System Global Market Report 2025 identifies North America as the dominant region in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The report comprises an analysis of various markets including, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

