High Performance Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches Market To Reach $1.64 Bn by 2029 | The Business Research Company

High Performance Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2034

How Much Is The High Performance Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches Market Worth?

The market for high-performance keyboard, video, mouse (KVM) switches has experienced a significant expansion in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $1.05 billion in 2024 to $1.15 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the growing implementation of server virtualization, augmentation in the demand for effective data center administration, increasing requirement for secure remote access solutions, rising application of multi-computer control systems, and the enlargement of enterprise IT infrastructure.

The market for high-performance keyboard, video, mouse (KVM) switches is projected to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years, with its worth reaching $1.65 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth during the prediction period can be linked to the escalating demand for energy-saving data centers, increased dependence on centralized monitoring systems, proliferation of hybrid work settings, rising implementation of edge computing, and an elevated focus on it infrastructure cybersecurity. Key trends for the forecasted period encompass innovations in multi-display and multi-user functionalities, improvements in energy-efficient hardware designs, research and development investments for heightened switching performance, advancements in secure data transmission codes, and technological progress in remote management abilities.

What Are The Factors Driving The High Performance Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches Market?

The rising need for Internet of Things (IoT) devices is predicted to drive the expansion of the high-performance keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM) switches market. IoT devices, which are connected physical objects armed with sensors and software for communication and data sharing via the internet, are gaining popularity due to the enhanced connectivity and affordable smart technology they offer. This technology lets automation and data exchange occur effortlessly across residential areas, industries, and urban spaces. High-performance KVM switches improve the management of IoT devices by providing centralized, real-time access and control over multiple linked systems, thereby quickening and making remote maintenance more effective. For example, a report issued by Ericsson, a telecommunications company based in Sweden, in April 2025, revealed that global cellular IoT connections had reached roughly 4 billion by the end of 2024, and it's projected that around 60% of these connections will fall under Broadband IoT by 2030. Thus, the escalating demand for IoT devices is fuelling high-performance keyboard, video, mouse (KVM) switches market growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The High Performance Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches Market?

Major players in the High Performance Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Fujitsu Limited

• Eaton Corporation Plc

• Vertiv Group Corporation

• Aten International Co. Ltd.

• D-Link Corporation

• StarTech.com Ltd.

• Ihseusa LLC

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of High Performance Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches Market In The Globe?

Companies leading the high-performance keyboard, video, mouse (KVM) switches market are concentrating their efforts on innovating new solutions such as IP-based switches which improve remote access, seamless control, and streamlined management of various servers in multiple data centers. IP-based switches are systems, networks, or services using the Internet Protocol (IP) to identify, manage, and facilitate communication among devices. For instance, in June 2024, Ireland's Eaton Corporation Plc, a power management firm, introduced the NetDirector KVM over IP switches. This product provides dual 4K display support, secure AES-256 encryption, and real-time USB peripheral sharing, ensuring smooth remote server access from any location. The NetDirector reduces the cabling complexity, offers high-resolution video transmission with low latency, and increases operational efficiency in data centers and control rooms. These solutions serve the growing demand for a secure, flexible, and high-performance IT infrastructure in enterprise and critical settings.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest High Performance Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches Market Share?

The high performance keyboard, video, mouse (kvm) switchesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Analog Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches, Digital Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches, Internet Protocol (IP)-Based Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches, Hybrid Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches

2) By Connection Interface: Universal Serial Bus (USB) Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches, High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches, Digital Visual Interface (DVI) Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches, Video Graphics Array (VGA) Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches

3) By Number of Ports: 2-Port Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches, 4-Port Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches, 8-Port Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches, 16-Port Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches, More Than 16 Ports

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Offline Stores

5) By Application: Data Centre Management, Information Technology (IT) And Network Infrastructure, Broadcast And Media Production, Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Education And Training Environments

Subsegments:

1) By Analog Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches: 2-Port, 4-Port, 8-Port, 16-Port+

2) By Digital Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches: 1080p, 4K, 8K

3) By Internet Protocol (IP)-Based Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches: LAN Only, WAN Or Remote Access

4) By Hybrid Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches: Modular, Fixed

What Are The Regional Trends In The High Performance Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches Market?

In the High Performance Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) Switches Global Market Report 2025, North America was noted as the largest market in 2024. Additionally, the most rapid growth is anticipated to be in Asia-Pacific. The report comprises data on various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

