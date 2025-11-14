Team Novo Nordisk announce extended partnership with Novo Nordisk for five additional years

Team Novo Nordisk Pro Cycling Team

The world’s first all-diabetes professional cycling team will partner with Global healthcare leader through 2031, announced on World Diabetes Day

Team Novo Nordisk embodies the belief that people with diabetes can accomplish anything. Together with Novo Nordisk, we will continue to break barriers and drive change for long-term health.” — Phil Southerland, Team Novo Nordisk CEO and Co-Founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Novo Nordisk today announced a five-year extension of its partnership with global healthcare leader Novo Nordisk, continuing the successful collaboration that led to the creation of the world’s first all-diabetes professional cycling team.The current contract, running from 2023 to 2026, will now be extended for an additional five years, through 2031. This renewal marks the longest partnership extension in the team’s history and reaffirms Novo Nordisk’s long term commitment to driving change for people living with diabetes worldwide.Since the partnership began in 2012, Novo Nordisk and Team Novo Nordisk have worked together to transform perceptions of diabetes. Founded on a simple but powerful idea - uniting athletes who live with type 1 diabetes - the partnership has proven that life with diabetes can be active, ambitious, and full of potential.Through the power of sport, science, and storytelling, this partnership proves that diabetes does not define you and inspires healthier living and lasting change for long-term health.“Team Novo Nordisk embodies the belief that people with diabetes can accomplish anything,” said CEO and Co-Founder Phil Southerland. “Over the past thirteen years, our partnership has grown beyond cycling into a global movement that is changing perceptions about diabetes. We are proud to extend our partnership for another five years, continuing to inspire the diabetes community worldwide while racing at the highest level of professional cycling.”As part of this partnership extension, Team Novo Nordisk will continue competing against the world’s best while managing diabetes every single day while expanding its outreach and education programs.At the same time, Novo Nordisk continues its relentless pursuit of innovative medicines and research to improve care, outcomes, and quality of life for people living with chronic conditions.Together with Team Novo Nordisk, they aim to empower people worldwide to take charge of their health through exercise, nutrition, and positive choices, paving the way for stronger communities and healthier lives.To mark World Diabetes Day 2025 and celebrate the partnership renewal, Team Novo Nordisk will support the World Diabetes Foundation’s project “Improving diabetes control and quality of life for children in Uzbekistan”, an initiative focused on improving health outcomes and quality of life for children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes, particularly in rural regions.Team Novo Nordisk will donate 10% of profits from its international webshop to the fundraiser through the end of 2025, helping ensure that more children living with diabetes have access to the care and support they deserve.“Team Novo Nordisk shows the world what’s possible when passion and purpose meet,” says Elin Jäger, Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff and Head of CEO Office, Corporate Strategy & Sustainability at Novo Nordisk, “Today’s extension of our partnership with Team Novo Nordisk reaffirms our long-term commitment to driving change for people living with diabetes. By combining sport, education and community support, we are helping to dismantle stigma, as well as build hope and foster lasting healthy habits for children with type 1 diabetes. We are proud to stand with these athletes as we continue to empower patients to live healthier lives.”Since its founding, Team Novo Nordisk has raced in hundreds of events across the globe, covering more than 75,000 kilometers per season, and earning multiple podiums and young rider classifications, including the team’s first-ever white jersey at the Loire Tour in France in 2025, followed by two more at the Tour of Estonia and Kreiz Breizh Elites.The team’s athletes serve as powerful ambassadors for diabetes awareness, inspiring millions, and demonstrating that with proper care, dedication, and support, people with diabetes can perform at the highest level. This long term renewal will give the team, its athletes and ambassadors a deeper connection to the 70,000 Novo Nordisk employees who work daily to improve the lives of its 45 million customers worldwide.“Novo Nordisk’s unwavering support has been instrumental in our mission to inspire, educate, and empower people with diabetes,” continued Southerland. “Together, we will continue to break barriers and drive change for long-term health.”______About Team Novo Nordisk - Racing to drive change in diabetesTeam Novo Nordisk is a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists, triathletes, and runners, spearheaded by the world’s first all-diabetes professional cycling team. Comprised of athletes from over 20 countries, the team aims to inspire, educate, and empower everyone affected by diabetes.

