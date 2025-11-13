HealSend NAD+ Injections HealSend - the new standard in weight loss, longevity, and performance telehealth.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealSend , a fast-growing U.S. telehealth platform, has been named the Best Overall Telehealth Platform for 2025 in an independent comparison of eight national providers - including Ro, Henry Meds, Hims & Hers, MDLive, Found and Sesame Care - for its combination of 24/7 concierge support, flat monthly pricing, and clinically guided treatment programs.As Americans turn to virtual care for weight management, longevity medicine and performance health, HealSend is rebuilding what telehealth was meant to be: immediate, affordable and human. The company connects patients across all 50 states with licensed U.S. providers for evidence-based therapies, shipped directly from verified U.S. pharmacies to their door.“People assumed that by 2025, healthcare would be smart, seamless, ethical and data-driven,” said Vineeth Reddy, UC Berkeley - trained Materials Scientist and Pharmaceutical Engineer, and Founder of HealSend. “We built HealSend so that patients don’t just get a prescription - they get genuine clinical care, clear pricing and a team that actually picks up the phone.”Independent Review: HealSend Comes Out on TopIn the 2025 review of leading telemedicine services, platforms were evaluated on response time, cost transparency, support quality and personalization of care. HealSend was selected as the Best Overall Telehealth Platform for:• 20/7 U.S.-based phone and chat support, with typical responses in under 5 minutes• Flat monthly pricing that includes provider care, concierge access and free 2-day shipping• Personalized dosing and follow-up, instead of static, automation-only protocols• Nationwide access to clinically guided programs for weight management, longevity and performanceWhile some competitors charge approximately $297–$449 per month for similar GLP-1 plans or rely heavily on delayed email queues, HealSend maintains lower, transparent monthly pricing and a concierge-driven care model that feels closer to a boutique clinic than an app.“HealSend doesn’t just prescribe - it partners with patients,” the review noted. “The U.S.-based concierge line makes virtual care feel local again.”Clinically Guided GLP-1 Weight-Loss ProgramsAt the core of HealSend’s offering is a suite of GLP-1 weight-loss programs designed for patients who need more than one-size-fits-all solutions. Through the GLP-1 program at https://healsend.com/glp-1-online/ , licensed providers develop personalized regimens that may include:• Semaglutide and tirzepatide (injectable or oral tirzepatide options)• Gradual titration plans to improve tolerance and outcomes• Ongoing monitoring of appetite, weight, side effects and lab markersThese protocols are built on clinical evidence showing that GLP-1 medications, when combined with nutrition and lifestyle changes, can support meaningful and sustained fat loss. Every prescription is written only after a provider evaluation and is filled through U.S. compounding and retail pharmacy partners.NAD⁺ and Performance Medicine for Energy and LongevityBeyond weight management, HealSend is expanding access to longevity and performance therapies through its NAD⁺ injection program . NAD⁺ is a coenzyme involved in more than 500 cellular processes, including mitochondrial energy production, DNA repair and metabolic control. HealSend’s NAD⁺ offerings include:• Subcutaneous NAD⁺ injections for energy, focus and cellular recovery• NAD⁺ nasal spray for patients seeking a needle-free option• Integrated protocols that can support healthy aging, recovery and metabolic balance under clinical supervisionPatients complete a secure online intake, meet with a licensed provider, and - if appropriate - receive tailored dosing schedules, follow-up and concierge support for questions and adjustments.Human-Centered, 24/7 Concierge TelehealthWhat sets HealSend apart is its clinical concierge model. Instead of ticket systems and bots, patients can speak with trained coordinators and clinicians for:• Medication and dosing questions• Refill and scheduling assistance• Provider coordination and therapy optimization• Urgent clinical escalation or same-day review when neededThis approach restores accountability and empathy to telehealth, giving patients direct access to people - not just portals - throughout their care journey.Compliance, Transparency and Clinical IntegrityHealSend’s care model is built around regulatory compliance and pharmaceutical-grade quality standards. Every therapy:• Requires an evaluation by a licensed U.S. provider• Is dispensed via licensed U.S. pharmacies• Is compounded and tested for purity, potency, sterility and stability where applicableCertain therapies may involve compounded or off-label formulations, which are prescribed only under the supervision of licensed providers and in accordance with all applicable state and federal laws. HealSend does not guarantee individual results; patient outcomes depend on adherence, biology and lifestyle factors.From Intake to Results in a Few Simple StepsPatients typically move through the HealSend experience in five steps:1. Secure Online Intake - Complete a HIPAA-compliant medical form.2. Personalized Plan Design - A licensed provider reviews history, goals and labs.3. Pharmacy Fulfillment - Medications ship directly from verified U.S. partners.4. 24/7 Concierge Access - Real people are available for ongoing support.5. Continuous Optimization - Providers track progress and refine therapy over time.There are no hidden fees, waitlists or confusing tiers - just clear monthly pricing and measurable care.About HealSendHealSend is a U.S.-based telehealth platform providing nationwide access to evidence-based therapies for weight management, longevity and metabolic health. Combining licensed providers, certified pharmacy partners and a 24/7 clinical concierge team, HealSend delivers transparent, affordable and outcomes-focused care designed to restore patient trust in modern medicine.To learn more or begin your care journey, visit healsend.comMedia ContactEmail: yourhealth@healsend.comWebsite: https://healsend.com

