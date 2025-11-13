Benavest Helps Americans Maximize ACA Health Insurance Savings Through APTC and Enhanced APTC

Benavest helps consumers maximize ACA health insurance savings through APTC and Enhanced APTC before the 2025 expiration.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During this year’s ACA Open Enrollment, millions of Americans have a new opportunity to lower their health insurance costs — and Benavest, a nationally recognized health insurance agency with Marketplace-certified agents and brokers , is helping them make the most of it.Benavest is educating consumers on how to qualify for and maximize savings through the Advanced Premium Tax Credit (APTC) and Enhanced APTC, two key programs that make Affordable Care Act (ACA) health plans more affordable for individuals and families.The Advanced Premium Tax Credit (APTC) is a government subsidy that helps reduce monthly health insurance premiums for people who buy coverage through the Marketplace. The Enhanced APTC, introduced initially under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and extended by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), further expands these savings. It removes previous income caps and ensures that no eligible household pays more than a set percentage of their income for coverage. The Enhanced APTC is set to expire on December 31, 2025.As the Enhanced APTC expires, many consumers may see an increase in their out-of-pocket premium cost, as only the APTC will remain in place.“Enhanced APTC has opened the door for millions of Americans to get quality coverage at a price they can afford,” said Regina Sara, Agency Manager at Benavest. “We’re here to guide individuals and families through the process of the expiring Enhanced APTC (what I like to call the “Extra Tax Credit” — checking 2026 eligibility, calculating savings, and enrolling in the best Marketplace plans available.”To help consumers navigate ACA Open Enrollment, Benavest offers free consultations with certified agents. Benavest Agents and Brokers assists with determining APTC eligibility, comparing plan options, and submitting Marketplace applications to ensure every client gets the maximum possible savings.Consumers can learn more or get personalized assistance by visiting www.benavest.com or calling (877) 962-8332.About BenavestBenavest is a nationally recognized, Marketplace-certified health insurance agency specializing in ACA, Marketplace, and Private Health Insurance plans. The company’s mission is to make health coverage simple, affordable, and accessible for every American. With licensed agents nationwide, Benavest provides expert support to individuals, families, and small businesses during ACA Open Enrollment and beyond.

