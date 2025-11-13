Brain Balance Expands to North Austin, Bringing Hope and Holistic Support to Local Families

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brain Balance , a leading brain health and development program that helps children, teens, and adults strengthen focus, behavior, and emotional well-being through an integrative, non-medical approach, is proud to announce the opening of its newest center in North Austin. The center is owned and operated by Lauren and Jake Szot, a dynamic husband-and-wife team combining clinical expertise and business leadership to bring Brain Balance’s transformative program to Central Texas.Lauren Szot, M.S., CCC-SLP, is a licensed speech-language pathologist with a master’s degree from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and years of experience running a successful pediatric speech clinic in Midland, Texas. Her work with children struggling with speech and language challenges inspired her to seek solutions that address the root causes behind behavior, focus, and learning differences.“In my work as a speech therapist, I’ve seen so many children who need deeper support — not just to communicate, but to thrive,” said Lauren Szot, Owner of Brain Balance of North Austin . “Brain Balance offers the tools to address those foundational challenges in focus, behavior, and self-regulation. We believe so strongly in the mission and want to make this life-changing program accessible to families in our own community.”Jake Szot, who holds an MBA from Texas Tech University, brings extensive experience in operations and business development in the oil and gas industry. Together, the Szots combine purpose-driven care with strong business leadership — a balance that reflects the Brain Balance model of scientific integrity and operational excellence.“Lauren and Jake bring something truly special to the Brain Balance family,” said Maggie Ford, CEO of Brain Balance. “Lauren’s clinical background and deep compassion for families, paired with Jake’s business expertise and leadership, make them an exceptional team. We’re thrilled to see their commitment to helping children and adults reach their potential take shape in North Austin.”The Brain Balance of North Austin center offers the Brain Balance Program — a personalized, multimodal approach that integrates sensory-motor exercises, cognitive training, and nutrition to help individuals improve attention, behavior, and emotional regulation. The program supports children and adults struggling with focus, impulsivity, anxiety, and learning challenges by addressing the underlying neurological connections that affect how the brain functions.The center is now open and accepting new students. For more information or to schedule an assessment, contact the center:Brain Balance of North Austin2200 N AW Grimes BlvdSte 310Round Rock, TX 78664512-899-9308About Brain BalanceBrain Balance is a leading brain health and development program designed to improve focus, behavior, and emotional well-being by strengthening brain connectivity. For nearly two decades, the program has helped thousands of children, teens, and adults across more than 70 centers nationwide through a comprehensive approach integrating sensory-motor activities, cognitive exercises, and nutrition.

