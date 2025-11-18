Adopted.com Surpasses 2300 New Members Halfway Through November Member Drive

We are overwhelmed by the community's enthusiastic response this November. Every single new registration is not just a number, it’s a beacon of hope for someone who has been searching for decades.” — Katharine. Founder of Adopted.com

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adopted.com, the world’s largest adoption reunion registry , today announced impressive mid-month results for its National Adoption Month Member Drive , achieving significant progress toward its goal of welcoming 5,000 new members in November.Halfway through the month, Adopted.com has successfully registered more than 2300 new members. The Member Drive, launched on November 1st, aims to increase the size of the registry database, thereby exponentially raising the probability of a successful reunion for birth families and adoptees actively searching for loved ones.Adopted.com operates on a mutual consent model, meaning a reunion can only occur when both parties involved, such as an adoptee and a birth parent, register on the platform. This creates a powerful network effect; as the membership pool grows, the statistical probability of the two required individuals signing up and generating an instant, safe match increases significantly."We are overwhelmed by the community's enthusiastic response this November," said Katharine, founder of Adopted.com. "Every single new registration is not just a number, it’s a beacon of hope for someone who has been searching for decades. Reaching 2300 new members means we've significantly strengthened the reunion network, and we are now within striking distance of our 5,000 goal."The Member Drive is powered by word-of-mouth advocacy, with the organization encouraging members to share their positive experiences and promote the voluntary nature of the registry. The effort aligns with Adopted.com's mission to facilitate simple, free, and trust-based connections between biological relatives separated by adoption.Adopted.com urges its community and advocates to continue spreading the word over the remainder of the month to help close the gap and reach the 5,000-member milestone by November 30th.About Adopted.com:Adopted.com is a leading global adoption reunion registry founded over 20 years ago with the now-accomplished mission to provide a central, seamless platform for mutually consenting individuals to reunite. Committed to overcoming traditional barriers, Adopted.com also offers a supportive community and continuously integrates new technologies to improve the reunion experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.