Cruise.com Promotes Jeanne Wyndrum to Executive Vice President of Sales and Operations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cruise.com, the recognized pioneer and leader in online cruise sales, announced today the promotion of Jeanne Wyndrum to Executive Vice President of Sales and Operations, replacing Anthony Hamawy, who recently left Cruise.com to explore other career opportunities. In her expanded new role, Jeanne will provide day-to-day executive leadership for the company’s sales and operations, while building on the long-standing relationships Cruise.com has developed with its cruise line partners.

Jeanne has more than twenty years of experience with Cruise.com and has played a major role in the growth and success of the company’s operations over the past two decades. She will lead a team of some of the most knowledgeable and tenured cruise sales professionals in the industry with the goal of amplifying the brand’s reputation as a pioneer and innovator in online full-service cruise sales.

Cruise.com is a wholly owned subsidiary of Omega World Travel.

Omega Founder and CEO Gloria Bohan stated, “I’m thrilled to recognize Jeanne’s many contributions to Cruise.com with this promotion, acknowledging the important role she has played in the company’s growth and success.” Bohan continued, “I’m excited to work with Jeanne on a shared vision of an expanded level of service and increased value for our cruise line partners. As a woman-owned business, I am proud to have Jeanne join the ranks of women leaders in travel and tourism.”

“Cruise.com has always been about connecting travelers with exceptional cruise experiences, and I’m honored to lead this dedicated team into the next chapter,” added Wyndrum. “Together with Omega World Travel and TravTech, we’ll continue to innovate, strengthen our partnerships, and deliver unmatched value and service to our customers and cruise line partners .” A series of enhancements and new services are being developed that will keep Cruise.com at the forefront of online cruise sales.

About Cruise.com, Omega World Travel, and TravTech

Cruise.com was formed in the late 1990s by Omega World Travel as the company’s foray into online reservations. This was made possible by the formation of TravTech and the development of the online platform known as Cruise.com.

For over 50 years, Omega World Travel has established a superb record of providing comprehensive domestic and international travel management services to organizations of all types, as well as saving our clients’ time and money. We are an independent, woman-owned business that is more flexible, creative, and responsive to its clients’ needs than are our larger competitors—and more capable, connected, and technologically advanced than the smaller firms. Omega is one of the largest business travel management companies in the U.S., with more than $1 billion in sales. About 70% of our volume is business travel, and 30% is international. In Omega's 54-year history, we have grown to serve corporations, nonprofits, government agencies, government contractors, military educational institutions, and more.

TravTech is a leading travel technology company that offers SaaS-based solutions focused on travel agencies and corporations looking to manage leisure and corporate travel, designed to make business operations more efficient. TravTech offers Search and Booking Solutions, Content and Data Solutions, Application Programming Interfaces (API), and Data Management Platforms. TravTech built and continues to support the technology platform that Cruise.com and many other agencies use to operate their businesses, and continues to evolve the platform's capabilities to benefit the agency operations.

