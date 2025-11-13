DELTA WEALTH PARTNERS Announces Strategic Investment in ALMOND FINTECH at Web Summit Lisbon 2025

Driving Global Financial Inclusion through AI-Powered Cross-Border Innovation

LISBON, PORTUGAL, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DELTA WEALTH PARTNERS (DWP), the Abu Dhabi–based investment firm pioneering the integration of Artificial Wisdom into asset management, has announced a strategic investment in ALMOND FINTECH, a revolutionary company reshaping cross-border payments and financial inclusion through the fusion of AI and blockchain technology.The announcement was made during Web Summit Lisbon 2025, one of the world’s largest technology gatherings, reinforcing DELTA WEALTH PARTNERS’ mission to back companies that merge technological excellence with social and economic purpose.ALMOND FINTECH’s proprietary AI-driven platform simplifies and accelerates international money transfers by enabling secure, low-cost, and transparent transactions. Its technology is designed to empower the world’s unbanked and underbanked populations, bridging the gap between traditional finance and emerging digital ecosystems.Dr. Abdalla Kablan, Founder and CEO of DELTA WEALTH PARTNERS — recognized globally as the Pioneer of Artificial Wisdom — commented:“Our investment in ALMOND FINTECH is more than a financial decision; it is a commitment to a wiser, fairer financial future.In a world where algorithms move capital, we believe wisdom must move humanity forward.By aligning intelligence with ethics and innovation with inclusion, we are shaping the future of finance — one that values purpose as much as profit.”Adam Swartzbaugh, CEO and Cofounder of Almond FinTech added : “Innovation committed to creating social value at a systemic level requires collaboration across the entire ecosystem.DELTA Wealth Partners is precisely the type of purpose-driven investor that will help Almond FinTech achieve its mission to unify the world’s financial infrastructure, making money movement more efficient and cost-effective. “This partnership marks another step in DELTA WEALTH PARTNERS’ evolution as a next-generation fund manager, leveraging AI, data, and wisdom-driven strategies to build a more intelligent and equitable global economy.About DELTA WEALTH PARTNERSDELTA WEALTH PARTNERS is a regulated investment firm headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The firm focuses on AI, deep tech, and automation ventures that demonstrate strong intellectual property, sustainable impact, and long-term value creation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.