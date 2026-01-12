Klett World Languages, Inc. Announces the Incorporation of Schoolwide, Inc. into the Klett Group

Klett World Languages and Schoolwide unite to offer districts integrated literacy, biliteracy, and world language solutions.

This incorporation marks a key milestone for the Klett Group in North America, expanding its commitment from world languages to literacy and bilingual learning.

By welcoming Schoolwide, we’re broadening our capacity to support teachers in helping students build stronger communication and literacy skills in both English and world languages.” — Hanne Sinclair, VP of Sales

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klett World Languages, Inc. (KWL), a leading U.S. publisher of world language programs and a member of the global Klett Group, is proud to share the news of the incorporation of Schoolwide, Inc.—a nationally recognized provider of K–8 English Language Arts (ELA), literacy curriculum, and professional development—into the Klett Group.Following this incorporation, Schoolwide, Inc. will begin operating under the name Klett Schoolwide Publishing, Inc., reflecting its integration into the Klett Group’s global family of education companies.The Schoolwide brand will continue to appear across its products and communications, maintaining the trusted identity that educators nationwide have relied on for more than three decades.This strategic incorporation marks a significant milestone in Klett Group’s North American growth, broadening its commitment to comprehensive language education—from world languages to literacy and bilingual learning—and reinforcing its support for educators in helping students become confident, global communicators.A SHARED COMMITMENT TO LITERACY, LANGUAGE, AND BILINGUAL LEARNINGFor over three decades, Schoolwide, Inc. has been a trusted partner to schools and districts across the United States. Founded in 1993, the company first gained national attention through a Parade Magazine feature highlighting its student-run bookstore initiative, created to give economically disadvantaged students access to high-quality books.Over time, Schoolwide evolved from “the little bookstore with the long reach” into a leading developer of ELA and literacy curriculum and digital learning solutions. Its comprehensive Fundamentals Units of Study—spanning writing, reading, grammar, content literacy, and foundational skills—are research-based, classroom-tested, and implemented in tens of thousands of classrooms across more than 40 states.Through its Fundamentals Unlimited digital platform, educators have access to:- 100+ units of study for Grades K–8- 10,000+ lessons and assessments- 1,000+ short texts and eBooks- Specialized eLearning and remote-teaching modulesEXPANDING THE FUTURE OF LANGUAGE, LITERACY, AND BILINGUAL EDUCATIONAs part of the Klett Group’s expansion, Klett World Languages, Inc. and Klett Schoolwide Publishing, Inc. (formerly Schoolwide, Inc.) will collaborate strategically to support educators across the full continuum of language and literacy learning—from early reading to advanced communication in multiple languages. Together, they will offer coherent instructional solutions that connect English Language Arts and World Languages through literacy-based pedagogy.“Language and literacy are inseparable,” said Hanne Sinclair, VP of Sales at Klett World Languages. By welcoming Schoolwide into the Klett family, we’re broadening our capacity to support teachers in helping students build stronger communication and literacy skills in both English and world languages.”“At Schoolwide, our long-standing mission has been to empower educators with effective tools and models for teaching literacy. Joining the Klett family reflects our shared belief in the deep interconnectedness of language and literacy, and our commitment to helping all students grow as readers, writers, and thinkers across languages.” Rory Cohen, Educational Director at Schoolwide, Inc.ABOUT SCHOOLWIDE, INC. (BECOMING KLETT SCHOOLWIDE PUBLISHING, INC.) AND KLETT WORLD LANGUAGES, INC.Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Huntington Station, NY, Schoolwide, Inc. provides research-based curriculum and digital resources for K–8 literacy and ELA instruction. Its Fundamentals Unlimited platform gives teachers access to thousands of lessons, assessments, and eBooks to support reading, writing, and bilingual literacy instruction in both English and Spanish.Klett World Languages, Inc. is a proficiency-based publisher dedicated to promoting multilingualism and advancing the future of World Language and Bilingual Education in the U.S. It offers high-quality Spanish, French, German, and Italian programs for K–12 and Higher Education, supported by an innovative online platform and certified professional development.Both companies are part of the global Klett Group, one of the world’s leading education organizations, comprising more than 90 companies in 20 countries. The group remains family-owned and committed to innovation, pedagogy, and access to quality education for all.Learn more at www.klettwl.com and www.schoolwide.com

