University of Chicago Medical Center earns prestigious 28th consecutive ‘A’ grade for patient safety

The University of Chicago Medical Center has once again been honored with an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, marking the 28th consecutive time the South Side-based academic medical center has received this top distinction.

This achievement places the University of Chicago Medical Center among an elite group of hospitals nationwide recognized as “Straight A” institutions — a designation for those that have earned an “A” grade for fall 2025 and have maintained it for at least five consecutive grading periods.

Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grade rankings, awarded twice yearly, highlight hospitals that demonstrate exceptional performance in protecting patients from preventable harm.

“Achieving this milestone reflects the relentless dedication of our entire staff to creating a culture where patient safety is paramount,” said Krista Curell, President of the University of Chicago Medical Center, the flagship hospital for the UChicago Medicine health system. “Our focus on continuous improvement and teamwork ensures that every patient receives the safest, highest-quality care possible.”

The University of Chicago Medical Center stands out as the only research-intensive academic hospital in the U.S. to sustain 28 consecutive “A” grades since Leapfrog began its evaluations in 2012, joining just 10 other healthcare providers with this distinction.

The Leapfrog Group evaluates hospitals nationwide using evidence-based metrics centered on preventing errors, accidents, injuries and infections. A rigorous, peer-reviewed process includes over 30 performance indicators, and it assesses how well clinical teams communicate with patients to minimize risks.

“My sincere congratulations to the University of Chicago Medical Center for upholding patient safety standards through thick and thin, achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade for 28 consecutive rounds of the Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Consistently earning an A demonstrates a long-term, organization-wide commitment to putting patient safety first.”

Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grade remains the only national rating system focused exclusively on preventable medical errors and infections, which contribute to over 500 patient deaths daily in the U.S. The results are publicly available.