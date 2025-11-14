Dry-Cast Concrete Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

Dry-Cast Concrete Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the dry-cast concrete market has experienced significant expansion recently. Projected growth indicates an increase from $10.65 billion in 2024 to $11.37 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors contributing to this pronounced growth during the historical period include fast-paced urbanization and city growth, rising expenditure on infrastructure, a growing need for affordable residential properties, increased interest in prefabrication and modular construction, along with an urgent demand for quicker construction timelines.

The market for dry-cast concrete is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years. The size is projected to reach $14.57 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include a thriving construction sector, a rise in construction of warehouses and e-commerce centers, increased road and highway maintenance programs, its greater use in utility and civil engineering fields, and an expanding consumer preference for textured or colored finishes. The period of forecast highlights trends such as integration with building information modelling and digital design workflows, financing and incentives for major public works projects, an upswing in private-sector investment, a growing demand for low-maintenance construction materials, and the utilization of admixtures and supplementary cementitious materials.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Dry-Cast Concrete Market?

The growth of the dry-cast concrete market is anticipated to be driven by the burgeoning construction sector. The construction field encapsulates the processes of planning, designing, and executing strategies to build and improve architecture and infrastructures. The expansion is fueled by intense urbanization, leading to a surge in demand for new residential areas, infrastructures, and commercial structures to support the escalating urban population. Dry-cast concrete aids this industry by enabling more rapid production and swift mold removal, resulting in accelerated project execution and enhanced productivity. As an illustration, in September 2025, the Census Bureau, a US governmental agency, reported that public construction expenses hit an estimated seasonally adjusted yearly rate of $515.8 billion in July, denoting a 0.3% (±1.6%) increase from the amended June figure of $514.3 billion. For this reason, the flourishing construction sector is powering the growth of the dry-cast concrete market.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Dry-Cast Concrete Market?

Prominent corporations in the dry-cast concrete market are concentrating on capacity expansion through the construction of facilities to meet growing demand. A facility, in this context, refers to a specially designed space or structure that is created to aid a specific function or service. For instance, in March 2025, Northwest Pipe Company, a producer of concrete pipe products based in the US, inaugurated an automated drycast facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. This facility is situated in a newly erected 41,000-square-foot area at Geneva Pipe and Precast, equipped with state-of-the-art automation features. The Schlüsselbauer Technology's Exact 2500 system is included, which provides fully automated dry-cast concrete production with high precision. In addition, the incorporation of an MBK Cage Welding Machine, an Advanced Concrete Technologies Batch Plant, and a Transexact automated crane boosts the overall efficiency of the manufacturing process.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Dry-Cast Concrete Market Growth

The dry-cast concretemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Blocks, Pavers, Pipes, Manholes, Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure

4) By End-User: Construction, Utilities, Transportation, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Blocks: Hollow Blocks, Solid Blocks, Retaining Wall Blocks, Decorative Blocks, Foundation Blocks

2) By Pavers: Interlocking Pavers, Permeable Pavers, Decorative Pavers, Driveway Pavers, Walkway Pavers

3) By Pipes: Stormwater Pipes, Sewer Pipes, Culvert Pipes, Drainage Pipes, Pressure Pipes

4) By Manholes: Stormwater Manholes, Sewer Manholes, Utility Manholes, Access Chambers, Catch Basins

5) By Other Product Types: Curbs, Steps, Barriers, Utility Vaults, Channel Units

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Dry-Cast Concrete Market By 2025?

The dry-cast concrete market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2024, with Europe expected to experience the most significant growth in the coming period. The report on the global market for dry-cast concrete covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

