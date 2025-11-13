Minister Dean Macpherson welcomes landmark tripartite agreement to revitalise the Johannesburg High Court precinct

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has welcomed the signing of a landmark partnership between the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, Deputy Public Works & Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala, on behalf of Minister Macpherson, and Professor Maurice Radebe of Jozi My Jozi at the Johannesburg High Court on Friday to revitalise the precinct.

Jozi My Jozi first approached Minister Macpherson’s office earlier this year after the notable success of their collaboration with the City of Johannesburg, which helped stabilise parts of the inner city and restore basic service levels. Recognising the urgent maintenance, safety, and urban-environment challenges facing the High Court precinct, the Minister initiated discussions with the organisation to explore whether a similar model could help improve the functioning of one of the country’s most important judicial institutions.

Following these engagements, the Ministry of Public Works & Infrastructure worked closely with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development to draft a structured, legally compliant partnership framework that would allow for a coordinated approach to improving the precinct. This process culminated in the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding that creates clear roles, responsibilities, and oversight mechanisms for all parties.

The agreement enables Jozi My Jozi to support the precinct through targeted, non-intrusive interventions that enhance maintenance, improve public safety, and contribute to a cleaner and more functional environment - without interfering in judicial operations or replacing the responsibilities of the State.

Minister Macpherson said the partnership demonstrates the value of practical, well-managed public–private cooperation in improving the state of key public assets.

“The Johannesburg High Court is a cornerstone of our justice system, and it is critical that its precinct is safe, functional, and welcoming to all who rely on it. This agreement demonstrates how public–private cooperation, when properly structured, can support the government in delivering a dignified and efficient environment for court users,” Minister Macpherson said.

The Minister added that the initiative aligns with his broader mandate to strengthen infrastructure delivery, improve public facilities, and ensure that the government’s property portfolio serves the public good.

“This partnership is about enhancing the work of the State through structured collaboration. By working together to improve key public spaces, we can restore confidence in our institutions, create safer environments for users, and ensure that critical facilities like the High Court operate as they should.”

