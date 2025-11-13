Smart Power Storage Systems Market to Reach USD 23.5 Billion by 2030 | DataM Intelligence

Smart Power Storage Systems Market

Smart power storage systems market to hit USD 23.5B by 2030, driven by renewable energy integration, grid modernization, and battery innovation.

Smart power storage is the backbone of the global clean-energy transition, enhancing grid reliability and renewable energy efficiency.” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Power Storage Systems Market reached USD 11.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 23.5 billion by 2030 growing with a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2023-2030According to DataM Intelligence Comprehensive Report has released its latest report on the "Smart Power Storage Systems Market Size 2025," providing a detailed analysis of market trends, key growth drivers, competitive landscape, and regional insights. The report includes market size (value and volume), CAGR projections, and emerging opportunities that help businesses identify growth areas and build effective strategies. Smart Power Storage Systems Market reached USD 11.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 23.5 billion by 2030 growing with a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2023-2030According to DataM Intelligence Comprehensive Report has released its latest report on the "Smart Power Storage Systems Market Size 2025," providing a detailed analysis of market trends, key growth drivers, competitive landscape, and regional insights. The report includes market size (value and volume), CAGR projections, and emerging opportunities that help businesses identify growth areas and build effective strategies. Backed by data-driven insights and future outlook, this study serves as a valuable resource for companies looking to stay competitive and capitalize on market potential. USA - Industry Latest News 2025:✅ 11 Nov 2025: Clarios announced acquisition of Maxwell Technologies (a supercapacitor cell & module maker), strengthening its position in high‑performance short‑duration energy storage solutions (supercapacitors) for mobility, grid and onsite power applications.✅ 8 Sept 2025: Fluence Energy shipped its first‑ever U.S. "domestic content" battery energy storage systems (BESS) with U.S.-made battery cells/modules, thermal management, controls & enclosures.✅ 10 Jan 2025: Bluetti launched two new flagship energy storage kits in the U.S. — "EnergyPro 6K" (whole‑home backup) and "Apex 300" (modular portable) systems.Japan - Industry Latest News 2025:✅ 24 Feb 2025: Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. unveiled its latest energy storage & power‑conditioning systems (PCS) at Smart Energy Week 2025 in Tokyo: including a water‑cooled C&I energy storage system, grid‑scale "PowerTitan" series, and JET‑certified 5.5 kW string inverter.✅ 12 Jun 2025: TotalEnergies's subsidiary Saft was selected to build a 1 GWh battery storage system in Fukushima, Japan, supporting ~240 MW for four hours to stabilise grid amid renewables.Korea - Industry Latest News 2025:✅ 8 Jul 2025: South Korea launched its 2025 "ESS Central Contract Market" auction offering 540 MW of grid‑connected energy storage (500 MW mainland + 40 MW Jeju) under 15‑year fixed contracts, tightening technical/operational standards.✅ 3 Sept 2025: SK On (Korean battery maker) signed deal with U.S.‑based Flatiron Energy Development for up to 7.2 GWh of LFP batteries for ESS (2026‑2030), marking its first ESS‑targeted LFP order and showing EV battery lines pivoting to storage.Europe - Industry Latest News 2025:✅ 3 Jun 2025: Enel & ADR (Italian airport operator) launched the "Pioneer" project at Rome's Fiumicino airport a 10 MWh energy storage system based on repurposed EV battery packs (762 modules from Nissan, Mercedes & Stellantis) to serve solar + storage at airport.✅ 26 Mar 2025: TotalEnergies announced investment of €160 million in six new battery storage projects in Germany totalling 221 MW of storage capacity.✅ 7 May 2025: Hitachi Energy launched a new liquid‑cooled, high‑power‑density Power Conversion System (PCS) for energy storage at smarter‑E Europe 2025 in Munich.✅ 7 Nov 2025: Fluence to supply Germany's LEAG with a 1 GW / 4 GWh battery storage system (Europe's largest single storage project to date).Market Geographical Share:North America: The region holds a substantial market share, driven by the increasing integration of renewable energy systems, government incentives for energy storage solutions, and advanced grid modernization projects. The U.S. is leading due to large-scale adoption of solar and wind energy coupled with smart grid initiatives.Europe: Europe represents a major share of the market, largely due to stringent energy efficiency regulations, strong investments in renewable energy infrastructure, and the growing demand for energy storage in residential and industrial sectors. Germany, France, and the UK are key contributors.Asia-Pacific: APAC is witnessing rapid market growth, propelled by increasing urbanization, industrialization, and supportive government policies in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The region's growing focus on solar energy installations and microgrid development is boosting the demand for smart power storage solutions. The U.S. is leading due to large-scale adoption of solar and wind energy coupled with smart grid initiatives.Europe: Europe represents a major share of the market, largely due to stringent energy efficiency regulations, strong investments in renewable energy infrastructure, and the growing demand for energy storage in residential and industrial sectors. Germany, France, and the UK are key contributors.Asia-Pacific: APAC is witnessing rapid market growth, propelled by increasing urbanization, industrialization, and supportive government policies in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Market Drivers:✅ Rising Renewable Energy Adoption: The increasing installation of solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources creates a need for efficient energy storage solutions to ensure grid stability and continuous power supply.✅ Government Incentives and Policies: Subsidies, tax credits, and supportive regulations in key regions encourage investments in smart power storage systems.✅ Energy Efficiency and Grid Modernization: The growing demand for smart grids and energy-efficient solutions in industrial, commercial, and residential sectors drives market expansion.✅ Technological Advancements: Developments in battery technologies, including lithium-ion and flow batteries, and integration with smart monitoring systems enhance the efficiency and reliability of power storage systems.✅ Rising Electricity Demand and Reliability Concerns: Increasing electricity consumption, especially in emerging economies, coupled with concerns over power outages, motivates the deployment of smart storage solutions.✅ Industrial and Commercial Adoption: Businesses and factories are adopting smart power storage systems to manage peak loads, reduce energy costs, and maintain operational continuity.Segments Covered in the Beverage Premix Market:By Technology (Lithium-ion Batteries, Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries, Flow Batteries, Others)By Connection (On-grid, Off-grid)By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility)Regional Analysis for Beverage Premix Market:⇥ North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)⇥ Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France, Spain, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe)⇥ Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific)⇥ South America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)⇥ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Major Key Players: BYD Company Ltd., LG Energy Solutions Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Tesla Inc., ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions, Delta Electronics Inc., General Electric and Hitachi.✅ BYD Company Ltd.: Leveraging its strong domestic (China) dominance and vertical integration, BYD is identified among the top global BESS players. In one report the top participants (including BYD) are stated to account for ~40‑50% of the global market.✅ LG Energy Solution Co. Ltd.: Recognised as a global leader in lithium‑ion battery manufacturing with a dedicated energy storage systems division. The BESS market report lists LG Energy Solution among the key players, within the ~40‑50% collective share.✅ Panasonic Corporation: As a Japanese battery / storage player, Panasonic is listed among the major companies in the BESS market. While specific quantified share is less frequently cited, it forms part of the consolidated group of key players.✅ Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.: According to a source, Samsung SDI held about 5% share of the global BESS market in 2023. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Tesla Inc., ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions, Delta Electronics Inc., General Electric and Hitachi.✅ BYD Company Ltd.: Leveraging its strong domestic (China) dominance and vertical integration, BYD is identified among the top global BESS players. In one report the top participants (including BYD) are stated to account for ~40‑50% of the global market.✅ LG Energy Solution Co. Ltd.: Recognised as a global leader in lithium‑ion battery manufacturing with a dedicated energy storage systems division. The BESS market report lists LG Energy Solution among the key players, within the ~40‑50% collective share.✅ Panasonic Corporation: As a Japanese battery / storage player, Panasonic is listed among the major companies in the BESS market. Related Reports:

