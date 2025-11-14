Ms. Scroogeworth Makes Global History as First Black Female–Led Reimagining of A Christmas Carol

This isn’t just an adaptation; it’s a reclamation. It’s our story told through our rhythm, our faith, and our truth. Memphis deserves that kind of legacy on stage.” — Tymika

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featured on Broadway World, Stage Lync, and Choose901, the production continues to make global history as the first Black female–led reimagining of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

The stage musical Ms. Scroogeworth: A Christmas Musical is making global history as the world’s first Black female–led and produced reimagining of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Written, directed, and produced by Memphis-based creative Tymika Chambliss-Williams, the production continues its historic journey with a return to the Memphis stage for its 2025 mainstage season.

Originally premiering in December 2023, the musical blends the timeless themes of Dickens’ classic with the cultural richness of Memphis. Through new songs, choreography, and storytelling rooted in faith and community, Ms. Scroogeworth presents a transformative narrative that expands representation in holiday theatre on a global scale.

A CONTEMPORARY REIMAGINING OF A CLASSIC TALE

Set in modern-day Memphis, the story follows Ebony Scroogeworth, a driven businesswoman who has lost touch with her joy and compassion. When visited by the Timeweavers of her Past, Present, and Future, she must confront the consequences of her choices and rediscover the meaning of redemption and grace.

The production features an original score, live vocals, and choreography inspired by gospel, soul, and theatrical traditions. Its creative team represents a diverse collaboration of artists dedicated to expanding the landscape of musical theatre.

“This isn’t just an adaptation; it’s a reclamation,” said Chambliss-Williams. “It’s our story told through our rhythm, our faith, and our truth.”

GLOBAL RECOGNITION AND CULTURAL IMPACT

Since its premiere, Ms. Scroogeworth has drawn recognition for its historic contribution to theatre diversity and cultural representation. The production’s feature coverage on Broadway World, Stage Lync, and Choose901 underscores its growing visibility and influence, highlighting the creative leadership of Black women in the performing arts on a global stage.

A CULTURAL CELEBRATION ROOTED IN COMMUNITY

Alongside the performances, the Scroogeworth Holiday Market will showcase local small businesses and artisans, creating a broader community experience for audiences throughout the show weekend.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Saturday, December 20, 2025 — 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 21, 2025 — 5:00 PM

Location: Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, Memphis, TN

Tickets: www.MsScroogeworth.com

General Admission: $40 VIP: $55 (includes premium seating and meet-and-greet)

ABOUT THE CREATOR

Tymika Chambliss-Williams is an award-winning writer, director, and producer from Memphis, Tennessee, whose work spans film, theatre, and creative development. As founder of Vibranium Media Group, she leads initiatives such as The Creative Rehab, INKUBATOR: The Screenwriter’s Lab, and From Page to Stage™, empowering storytellers through culture, faith, and excellence in the arts.

