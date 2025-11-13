International Translation Forum 2025: Australian and U.S. Experts Discuss Trust in Translation

International Translation Forum 2025 in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Translation Forum 2025, organized by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission under the theme "Saudi Arabia Translates the Future" at the King Fahd Cultural Center in Riyadh, featured a panel discussion titled " Quality and Professional Certification: Building Trust in Translation ". The session highlighted the latest professional practices in the translation sector and emphasized the importance of certification in enhancing translator competence, improving the quality of outputs, and building trust between institutions and practitioners.The discussion was moderated by Prof. Naif Althubaiti from Taif University and included Mr. Michael Nemarich from the National Accreditation Authority for Translators and Interpreters (NAATI) in Australia and Mr. Larry Bogoslaw from the American Translators Association (ATA). Panelists shared notable international experiences in developing professional certification systems and quality frameworks, emphasizing how these measures ensure the sustainability of the profession and reinforce the credibility of translators among society and stakeholders.Speakers stressed that building trust in translation requires strict professional standards, ongoing training, and objective assessment of translators’ performance. They highlighted that the Australian and American models offer comprehensive approaches to certification, linking linguistic expertise with ethical responsibility and technological proficiency.Mr. Michael Nemarich noted that NAATI serves as Australia’s national authority for accrediting translators and interpreters, continuously updating its standards to keep pace with global changes in the translation industry. He emphasized that quality in the sector both begins and ends with trust.Mr. Larry Bogoslaw explained that ATA is a leading global professional organization that enhances translation quality through certification programs and specialized testing. He pointed out that developing effective professional systems is the best way to ensure high-quality translation work and adapt to technological advances, especially with the increasing use of artificial intelligence tools in the field.The session also explored the challenges translators encounter in achieving professional certification and highlighted the role of academic institutions in preparing skilled professionals who can compete and excel, contributing to the advancement of the translation industry in the Kingdom and globally.This discussion formed part of the panel discussions track, one of the seven main tracks at the forum, which includes 15 sessions featuring over 75 local and international experts from 22 countries, addressing current issues and future trends in translation. The forum also hosts 17 workshops showcasing the latest translation technologies, including artificial intelligence applications and the localization of cinematic and literary content.The fifth edition of the International Translation Forum 2025 reaffirms the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission’s ongoing efforts to position the Kingdom as a leading cultural and intellectual hub, as well as a global platform for sharing expertise and advancing the translation industry, in line with the forum’s theme: "Saudi Arabia Translates the Future".

