Medical Device TIC Market: Opportunities, Growth, Competitive Landscape, and Global Forecast to 2029

Expected to grow to $11.81 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%

What Is The Forecast For The Medical Device Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market From 2025 To 2029?

In recent years, the market for testing, inspecting, and certifying medical devices has exhibited vigorous growth. The market, valued at $7.97 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $8.64 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Factors contributing to its historical trajectory include growing use of biocompatibility testing for new materials, increasing integration of automated optical inspection systems, heightened demand for cybersecurity and software validation testing, an intensified focus on sterility and contamination control validation, and a surging need for real-time quality control within equipment production.

The forecasted expansion of the medical device inspection, testing, and certification market is robust, with a projected size of $11.81 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate of 8.1%. The surge during the forecast period ties to several factors: escalating regulation compliance demands for medical devices, amplified consumer demand for superior quality and secure medical items, growing usage of high-tech testing and inspection methodologies, risk management and patient safety becoming the center of attention, and increased funding in the research and development of medical devices. The period predicts significant trends such as the evolution in automation and robotics-based inspection systems, the use of deep learning AI for future quality analysis, groundbreaking non-destructive testing methods, the adoption of digital twins for device performance verification, and progress in international standardization of certification norms.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Medical Device Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market?

The escalation in healthcare expenses is anticipated to propel the expansion of the market for medical device testing, inspection, and certification. The term healthcare expenses encompasses the financial means dedicated to healthcare services, medical procedures, and health-related activities by governments, private organizations, or individuals. The increase in these expenses can be attributed to the escalating incidence of chronic ailments necessitating lengthy and expensive treatments. Healthcare expenses underpin the medical device testing, inspection, and certification industry by contributing to the resourcing of the development, quality validation, and regulatory adherence of secure and effective medical innovations. For example, the Office for National Statistics, a governmental department in the UK, reported in May 2024 that the total healthcare expenditure experienced a 5.6% nominal increase from 2022 to 2023. This growth represented a substantial rise in comparison to the 0.9% growth of 2022. Consequently, escalating healthcare expenses are contributing to the rise of the medical device testing, inspection, and certification industry.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Medical Device Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market?

Major players in the Medical Device Testing, Inspection, And Certification Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Société Générale de Surveillance S.A.

• Eurofins Scientific S.E.

• Bureau Veritas S.A.

• Intertek Group plc

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

• TÜV SÜD Aktiengesellschaft

• UL Solutions Inc.

• Element Materials Technology Limited

• QIMA Limited

• Cotecna Inspection SA.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Medical Device Testing, Inspection, And Certification Industry?

Leading firms in the medical device testing, inspection, and certification market, like UL Solutions, are concentrating on creating improved services, including third-party validation and verification, to increase trust and credibility among clients, regulators, and shareholders. This implies an independent organization confirms whether a product or system meets specific standards or regulations. In the context, UL Solutions, headquartered in the US and a provider of TIC services, inaugurated medical device testing services at its lab located in Rochester Hills, Michigan, in October 2023. The establishment of these new services in Michigan bolsters the assistance for the thriving medical device industry in the state by improving product security, safety, usability, and interoperability. The lab at Rochester Hills is now equipped to perform thorough third-party validation and verification, audits, cybersecurity services, compliance training, and usability testing for manufacturers. The facility boasts of adaptable testing capabilities, including bespoke testing for manufacturer's specific needs and accelerated lifespan and environmental testing. Moreover, the setup is engineered to retain a controlled environment with lowered VOC levels, ensuring the precision and reliability of the testing.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Medical Device Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market Segments

The medical device testing, inspection, and certificationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Device Type: Active Medical Devices, Non-active Medical Devices, In-vitro Diagnostic Devices, Combination Products

2) By Testing Type: Safety Testing, Performance Testing, Biocompatibility Testing, Efficacy Testing

3) By Inspection Type: Component Inspection, Final Product Inspection, Quality System Inspection, Compliance Inspection

4) By Certification Type: International Organization For Standardization (ISO) Certification, Conformity European (CE) Marking, Food And Drug Administration (FDA) Approval, Other Regulatory Certifications

5) By End-User: Medical Device Manufacturers, Regulatory Authorities, Healthcare Facilities, Independent Testing Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Active Medical Devices: Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Surgical Devices

2) By Non-active Medical Devices: Surgical Instruments, Wound Care Products, Medical Consumables, Hospital Furniture And Equipment

3) By In-vitro Diagnostic Devices: Reagents And Kits, Analytical Instruments, Molecular Diagnostics Devices, Point-Of-Care Testing Devices

4) By Combination Products: Drug-Device Combination Products, Biologic-Device Combination Products, Device-Device Combination Products

Which Regions Are Dominating The Medical Device Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market Landscape?

In the Medical Device Testing, Inspection, and Certification Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the year 2024. It is anticipated that the fastest-growing region during the forecast period will be Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

