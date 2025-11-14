Military Frigates Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Frigates Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of military frigates has seen substantial growth in the last few years. The industry will expand from $27.73 billion in 2024 to $29.27 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth witnessed over the historic period can be credited to factors such as escalating geopolitical standoffs, increased threats to maritime security, the aging of naval fleets, the need for multi-functional capabilities, and initiatives to modernize fleets.

The market for military frigates is predicted to experience robust expansion in the coming years, reaching $36.73 billion in 2029 at a 5.8% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This predicted uptick during the forecasted period is due to factors such as strategic defense collaborations, increasing defense budgets, the focus on improving anti-submarine warfare capabilities, rise of anti-submarine frigates, and the implementation of modular and stealth designs. Key trends contributing to this growth during the forecast period include technological progression in naval warfare, utilisation of artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, enhancements in anti-submarine warfare capacities, integration of state-of-the-art sensor systems, and an emphasis on fleet modernisation and sustainability.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Military Frigates Market?

Growing conflicts over marine territories are projected to drive the expansion of the military frigates market in the future. Disagreements over sea areas' ownership, control, or utilization, including territorial waters, exclusive economic zones, and marine boundaries, constitute maritime territorial disputes. Such disputes are escalating as nations frequently have overlapping sea boundary claims, resulting in contention over resource control, strategic waters, and exclusive economic zones. Military frigates are instrumental in resolving maritime territorial disputes by solidifying a country’s naval strength, protecting claimed waters, and discouraging unauthorized intrusions. For example, in May 2025, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, a Switzerland-based UN agency, reported about 427 Rohingya refugees perishing at sea in two distinct boat accidents off Myanmar's coast. As a result, the mounting maritime territorial disputes are fueling the growth of the military frigate market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Military Frigates Market?

Major players in the Military Frigates Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BAE Systems Plc

• Fincantieri S.p.A

• Naval Group

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• Damen Shipyards Group

• Hanwha Ocean

• Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS)

• China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC)

• General Dynamics Corp.

• Huntington Ingalls Industries

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Military Frigates Sector?

Key players in the military frigates industry are turning to the utilization of innovative technologies such as stealth functionalities to boost survival capabilities and decrease detectibility in adversarial conditions. Stealth technologies involve employing particular materials and designs to render a ship, aircraft or vehicle less noticeable by radars, sonars and other detection sensors, thereby enabling evasion from detection, lowering attack susceptibility and augmenting operational efficiency. To illustrate, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., a manufacturing entity based in Japan, in July 2025, introduced the 11th Mogami-class multirole frigate, Tatsuta, intended for Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. The vessel boasts advanced stealth design features, an efficient hull size, and latest missile systems, providing enhanced survivability and adaptability in disputed maritime zones. The Tatsuta, the 11th frigate in the Mogami-class, comes with a combined diesel and gas (CODAG) propulsion system, achieving speeds beyond 30 knots. Also, its compact design coupled with superior automation facilitates efficient functioning with a limited team of around 90 members, making it ideally suited for prolonged deployment and swift response assignments in Japanese territorial waters.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Military Frigates Market Growth

The military frigatesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Multi-role Frigates, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Frigates, Air Defense Frigates, Gunnery Frigates, Ballistic Surface Vessels (BSV)

2) By Technology: Combat Management Systems, Sensors And Surveillance, Propulsion Systems, Weapon Systems, Communication Systems

3) By Platform: Manned Frigates, Unmanned Frigates

4) By Application: Naval Warfare, Patrol Missions, Humanitarian Assistance And Disaster Relief (HADR), Coastal Surveillance, Training And Exercises

5) By End User: Naval Defense Forces, Coast Guards, Private Security Companies, International Organizations, Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Multi-Role Frigates: General Purpose Frigates, Escort Frigates, Patrol Frigates, Command Frigates

2) By Anti-Submarine Warfare Frigates: Hunter-Killer Frigates, Escort Submarine Frigates, Surveillance And Reconnaissance Frigates, Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare Frigates

3) By Air Defense Frigates: Surface To Air Missile Frigates, Long Range Air Defense Frigates, Short Range Air Defense Frigates, Multi-Layer Air Defense Frigates

4) By Gunnery Frigates: Artillery Focused Frigates, Close In Weapon System Frigates, Naval Gunfire Support Frigates, Rapid Fire Gun Frigates

5) By Ballistic Surface Vessels (BSV): Missile Equipped Ballistic Surface Vessels, Strategic Strike Ballistic Surface Vessels, Tactical Support Ballistic Surface Vessels, Coastal Defense Ballistic Surface Vessels

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Military Frigates Market By 2025?

In the Military Frigates Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. While the fastest-growing region is projected to be Asia-Pacific within the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

