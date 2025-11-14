Men’s Grooming Products Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Men’s Grooming Products Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Men’s Grooming Products Market?

The market size for men's grooming products has experienced robust growth recently. This market is predicted to expand from $69.67 billion in 2024 to $74.39 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth in the past can be credited to heightened consumer consciousness regarding personal care, an increase in disposable income, urban growth, the expansion of retail distribution, and a surge in demand for premium grooming items.

The market size for men's grooming products is projected to undergo substantial growth in the upcoming years, with an anticipated value of $95.42 billion by 2029, thanks to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Growth drivers during this forecast period include the surge in e-commerce adoption, a rising inclination towards individualized grooming solutions, an increased emphasis on health and wellness, the broadening of male grooming practices, and a growing acceptance of natural and organic components. Key trends projected for this period involve advancements in grooming gadget technology, progress in developing sustainable formulas, heightened investment in R&D for tailored products, innovation in intelligent packaging, and improvements in Artificial Intelligence-based product suggestions.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Men’s Grooming Products Global Market Growth?

The growth of the men's grooming products market is anticipated to surge due to the increasing consciousness around personal hygiene and grooming among men. The term refers to the personal habits and practices that individuals employ to maintain their overall cleanliness, looks, and personal care. More men are gaining awareness of the health, societal, and professional advantages of regular upkeep, putting emphasis on consistent routines to better their appearance and general wellness. Men's grooming products are integral to these routines as they provide specific solutions to support everyday care, enhance skin and hair health, and boost overall well-being. For instance, in September 2024, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that average spending on personal care goods and services for all consumer units increased from $866 in 2022 to $950 in 2023. Hence, this growing consciousness about personal hygiene and grooming in men is fueling the expansion of the men's grooming products market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Men’s Grooming Products Market?

Major players in the Men’s Grooming Products Global Market Report 2025 include:

• LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

• Johnson & Johnson

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Unilever PLC

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• L’Oréal S.A.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Chanel Limited

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Men’s Grooming Products Industry?

In the men's grooming market, prominent companies are now increasingly emphasizing on technology improvements such as AI-based personalized solutions, to upgrade user experience, augment shaving efficiency, and adapt to unique beard and skin types. These AI integrated personalization systems utilize machine learning protocols and inbuilt sensors for identifying hair thickness, sensitivity of skin, and shaving patterns, allowing the devices to adjust pressure, speed, and cutting motions in real time for accurate outcomes. For instance, in April 2025, Philips, a health technology company based in the Netherlands, introduced the Philips i9000 Shaver Series employing SkinIQ AI technology. The product smartly adapts to unique beard and skin types, integrates the patented system of triple action lift-and-cut for an effortlessly smooth shave, and includes motion control in addition to active pressure and motion guidance systems to promote better shaving skills and skin comfort.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Men’s Grooming Products Market Report?

The men’s grooming productsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Shaving Products, Hair Care Products, Skincare Products, Body Care Products, Fragrances

2) By Ingredients Used: Natural Ingredients, Synthetic Ingredients, Active Ingredients

3) By Price Range: Economy Products, Mid-Range Products, Premium Products

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Department Stores, Online Stores, Specialty Stores

5) By End User: Teenagers, Adults, Elderly

Subsegments:

1) By Shaving Products: Razors And Blades, Shaving Creams And Gels, Aftershaves And Balms, Electric Shavers

2) By Hair Care Products: Shampoos, Conditioners, Hair Styling Products, Hair Oils And Serums

3) By Skincare Products: Face Wash And Cleansers, Moisturizers And Creams, Face Masks And Exfoliators, Sunscreens

4) By Body Care Products: Body Wash And Soaps, Body Lotions And Creams, Deodorants And Antiperspirants, Body Scrubs

5) By Fragrances: Eau de Toilette (EDT), Eau de Parfum (EDP), Colognes, Body Sprays

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Men’s Grooming Products Industry?

In 2024, the region leading the global market for men's grooming products was North America. For the forecast period, the most rapid growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the global market for men's grooming products covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

