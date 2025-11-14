The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Demand for Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $14.53 billion by 2029

Expected to grow to $14.54 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Be By 2025?

The market for emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives has seen a robust expansion in recent times. Its growth trajectory indicates a rise from $10.52 billion in 2024 to attain a value of $11.25 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The surge during the historical phase is due to factors like the expansion of the packing industry, consumer inclination towards convenience, widening of the electronics sector, e-commerce sector growth, along with government support via beneficial policies.

Predictions suggest a robust expansion for the emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives market in the coming years, with a size projected to reach $14.54 billion by 2029, fueled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is backed by factors such as the growing need for durable and flexible adhesive alternatives, increased funding for research and development, higher demand for adhesives compatible with various substrates, and its widening applications in the construction industry. The period is likely to see trends like advancements in bio-based and renewable content in emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs), innovations in low-volatile organic compound (VOC) and water-based formulations, progress in high-performance adhesives, evolving flexible and durable adhesive solutions, and the creation of top-performance grades.

Download a free sample of the emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29053&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Landscape?

The surge in demand from the paper and packaging industry is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the emulsion pressure-sensitive adhesives market in the future. The paper and packaging sector, which generates and supplies paper products and packaging materials for a myriad of commercial and industrial uses, is seeing an uptake in demand as more consumers and enterprises focus on sustainable and eco-friendly packing solutions. This shift is encouraging manufacturers to switch to more environmentally-friendly materials and methods. Emulsion pressure-sensitive adhesives are advantageous to the paper and packaging sector as they provide rapid, robust, and eco-friendly adhesion for sealing, labeling, and laminating various kinds of paper. For example, the American Forest and Paper Association, a trade group based in the US, reported in August 2025 that total packaging paper and specialty packaging shipments in July had increased by 5% compared to July 2024. Consequently, the burgeoning demand from the paper and packaging industry is accelerating the growth of the emulsion pressure-sensitive adhesives market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market?

Major players in the Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Dow Inc.

• LG Chem Ltd.

• 3M Company

• Henkel AG. & Co. KGaA

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Bostik SA.

• Arkema SA.

• Wacker Chemie AG.

• Eastman Chemical Company

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market In The Future?

Key players in the emulsion pressure-sensitive adhesives market are aiming to provide innovative solutions like soft styrene-butadiene emulsion polymers in response to the rising demand for high-efficiency and eco-friendly products across various sectors. These are water-based polymers crafted from styrene and butadiene monomers that render flexibility, robust adhesion, and durability, thereby making them suitable for use in pressure-sensitive adhesives. For instance, in February 2023, the US-based chemical manufacturing company, Mallard Creek Polymers, introduced Rovene 4047, a unique APEO-free, ultra-soft styrene-butadiene emulsion polymer deliberately designed for pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) applications such as tapes, labels, and construction glues. This polymer exhibits superior water resistance, high peel, and tack performance on par with conventional acrylic polymers. It also showcases good shear strength and minimal water absorption to deter whitening. Without the need for added tackifiers, Rovene 4047 retains its shear performance and water resistance, making it an eco-friendly and efficient option for adhesive manufacturers.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

The emulsion pressure sensitive adhesivesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives, Polyurethane Emulsion Adhesives, Vinyl Acetate Emulsion Adhesives, Natural Rubber Emulsion Adhesives

2) By Technology: Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot Melt, Ultraviolet (UV)-Curable

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Retail

4) By Application: Labeling, Non-Woven Tapes, Plastic Films, Construction Adhesives, Consumer Products, Medical Adhesives

5) By End-Use Industry: Packaging, Paper And Printing, Textiles, Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Healthcare

Subsegments:

1) By Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives: Standard Acrylic, Modified Acrylic, Crosslinked Acrylic, High Tack Acrylic

2) By Polyurethane Emulsion Adhesives: Aliphatic Polyurethane, Aromatic Polyurethane, Waterborne Polyurethane, Thermoplastic Polyurethane

3) By Vinyl Acetate Emulsion Adhesives: Vinyl Acetate Ethylene, Vinyl Acetate Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate Copolymer, Vinyl Acetate Homopolymer

4) By Natural Rubber Emulsion Adhesives: Standard Natural Rubber, Modified Natural Rubber, High Tack Natural Rubber, Heat Resistant Natural Rubber

View the full emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/emulsion-pressure-sensitive-adhesives-global-market-report

Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the global emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives market and is anticipated to experience the most rapid expansion during the forecast period. The report on the emulsion pressure-sensitive adhesives market encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Video Banking Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-banking-service-global-market-report

Digital Banking Platform Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-banking-platform-global-market-report

Core Banking Software Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/core-banking-software-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.