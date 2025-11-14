Comprehensive Report on the Microbiology Technology, Equipment And Consumables Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Microbiology Technology, Equipment And Consumables Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Microbiology Technology, Equipment And Consumables Market Through 2025?

Recent years have seen a rapid expansion in the market size for microbiology technology, equipment, and consumables. The market is expected to go from a worth of $6.92 billion in 2024 to $7.73 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The significant growth during the historic period is due to the heightened occurrence of infectious diseases, the surge in demand for clinical diagnostics, the widespread use of molecular biology methods, the growth in biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D, and increased funding for academic and research projects.

The market size for microbiology technology, equipment, and consumables is forecasted to experience a surge in growth in the coming years. Its growth is projected to reach $11.91 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The anticipated expansion during the forecast period is linked to the escalating demand for customized medicine, the increasing uptake of point-of-care testing, the growth of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, augmented investments in life sciences research, and a heightened emphasis on food safety and environmental supervision. The forthcoming period is expected to witness advancement in automation and robotics, breakthroughs in microfluidics and lab-on-a-chip gadgets, progress in next-generation sequencing technologies, amplified incorporation of artificial intelligence in microbiology studies, and burgeoning research and development in the field of rapid pathogen detection systems.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Microbiology Technology, Equipment And Consumables Market?

The growth of the microbiology technology, equipment, and consumables market is anticipated to be propelled by the rising prevalence of infections obtained from hospitals. These are defined as infections that patients contract during their stay in a healthcare establishment, which were not already present upon admission. The surge in such infection rates can be attributed to the use of invasive devices and methods, thereby escalating the exposure of patients to pathogens and the risk of infection. By enabling quick detection, tracking, and management of infectious pathogens, microbiology technology, equipment, and consumables can help in decreasing the rates of infections acquired in hospitals, consequently limiting their propagation in healthcare settings. As an illustration, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a governmental department in Australia, reported in June 2025 that out of approximately 12.6 million hospital admissions, nearly 150,000 implicated at least one such acquired complication in the 2023-24 time period. The frequency of these complications was 1.9 per 100 admissions in public hospitals, and 0.8 per 100 in private ones. Thus, the escalating rates of infections contracted in hospitals are spurring the growth of the microbiology technology, equipment, and consumables market.

Which Players Dominate The Microbiology Technology, Equipment And Consumables Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Microbiology Technology, Equipment And Consumables Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• 3M Company

• MERCK KGaA

• Danaher Corporation

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Quest Diagnostics Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Microbiology Technology, Equipment And Consumables Market?

The primary focus of significant companies in the microbiology technology, equipment and consumables market is on creating innovative solutions like custom and flexible robotic track configuration. Such solutions offer scalable, all-encompassing lab automation solutions that boost work efficiency, cut down on processing time, and sharpen diagnostic accuracy in clinical labs. Custom and flexible robotic track configuration essentially refers to an adaptable automation system which can be customised as per a lab’s workflow and physical layout, connecting multiple instruments for scalable, complete microbiology processes. For example, a US-based medical device manufacturing company, Becton, Dickinson and Company introduced in January 2023, their third-generation BD Kiestra Total Lab Automation System for microbiology labs. This system works to enhance test quality and consistency while effectively reducing processing times, equipping labs to efficiently manage increasing sample volumes. By automating both standard and intricate workflows, this system addresses workforce shortages while improving operational efficiency. In broad terms, BD’s TLA system provides a cost-efficient solution that enhances productivity and accuracy in contemporary clinical microbiology diagnostics.

Global Microbiology Technology, Equipment And Consumables Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The microbiology technology, equipment and consumablesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Instruments, Consumables, Services

2) By Test Type: Bacterial Tests, Viral Tests, Fungal Tests, Parasitic Tests

3) By Technology: Conventional Microbiology, Molecular Microbiology, Immunology-Based Methods, Automation And Digital Systems

4) By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Food And Beverage Testing, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology, Environmental Testing, Agricultural And Industrial Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Food And Beverage Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Environmental And Agricultural Testing Labs

Subsegments:

1) By Instruments: Microscopes, Incubators, Autoclaves, Spectrophotometers, Centrifuges, Bioreactors

2) By Consumables: Petri Dishes, Culture Media, Pipette Tips, Test Tubes, Reagents, Microplates

3) By Services: Laboratory Testing, Equipment Maintenance, Calibration Services, Training Services, Consultancy Services, Sample Analysis

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Microbiology Technology, Equipment And Consumables Market?

In the Microbiology Technology, Equipment And Consumables Global Market Report 2025, North America led in terms of size for the year 2024. The region projected to see the quickest growth within the forecasted period is Asia-Pacific. This report examines several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

