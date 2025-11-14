Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market Forecasted to Achieve US $111.33 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market In 2025?

Over the past few years, there's been substantial growth in the market size for injection molded automotive parts. It's projected to increase from $81.08 billion in 2024 to $86.19 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The surge in growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as rising vehicle production volumes, greater use of lightweight materials, burgeoning demand for cost-efficient mass production techniques, the broadening of automotive manufacturing hubs, and a heightened focus on vehicular aesthetics.

The market size for injection molded automotive parts is predicted to experience a significant surge in the coming years. It is anticipated to rise to $111.33 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth observed in the forecast timeframe is due to increased interest in sustainable materials, widespread usage of modular automotive design, upgrades in aftermarket parts production, escalating tendencies towards vehicle customization, and increased investments made towards automated production. Major trends propelling the growth during the prediction period are inclusive of innovation within material science, advancements in recycling procedures, development of bio-based polymers, incorporation of 3D printing, and the creation of closed-loop recycling systems.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market?

The surge in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is poised to catalyze the expansion of the injection-molded automotive parts market. This is largely due to the increasing global adoption of EVs and hybrids, encouraged by more stringent emission standards, goals for environmental sustainability, and breakthroughs in battery technology. The main force propelling this trend is the heightened emphasis on environmental conservation, stricter emission laws, and progress in battery and powertrain development, which empower vehicle manufacturers to produce vehicles that are fuel-efficient, emit less, and are technologically superior. Injection-molded automotive elements contribute to the creation of lightweight, precise, and cost-effective parts, consequently improving vehicle efficiency and bolstering the automotive sector's shift toward eco-friendly and energy-efficient mobility. For example, in January 2025, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration declared that the U.S. Federal Government's objective is to ensure that, by 2030, half of all new vehicles sold will be zero-emission, which is a considerably higher target than present adoption rates. There are also plans to develop an extensive and fair network of 500,000 charging stations to improve EV accessibility for both local and interstate travel. Therefore, the growing demand for interior and exterior plastic components is propelling the injection-molded automotive parts market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Injection Molded Automotive Parts Industry?

Major players in the Injection Molded Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Magna International Inc.

• OPmobility Group (formerly, Plastic Omnium)

• Forvia Group

• Samvardhana Motherson Group (Motherson Sumi Systems)

• Yanfeng International Automotive Technology Co. Ltd.

• Flex-N-Gate Corporation

• Continental AG

• Grupo Antolin

• Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

• Hyundai Mobis Company Limited

What Are The Future Trends Of The Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market?

Leaders in the injection molded automotive parts market are prioritizing the development of cutting-edge items, such as high-performance polyamide materials which substitute metals. This approach not only lightens the weight but simultaneously enhances thermal stability, chemical resistance, and longevity. These materials become even more crucial in electric vehicles (EVs), where the high-voltage parts demand superior safety and dependability. These sophisticated, high-performance polyamides have features like flame resistance, resistance to electro-corrosion, and steadiness under extreme heat and humidity, making them perfect for things like connectors, inverters, and battery systems. For example, in June 2025, BASF, a chemical firm based in Germany, launched Ultramid Advanced N3U42G6, a non-halogenated, flame-resistant polyamide 9T which bolsters the safety and performance of high-voltage connectors in inverters, DC-DC converters, and EV batteries. This ensures tough, halide-free, and long-lasting components that can endure challenging operating environments.

What Segments Are Covered In The Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market Report?

The injection molded automotive partsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Part Type: Dashboard Panels, Bumpers, Door Trims, Center Consoles, Engine Covers

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles (EVs)

3) By Raw Material: High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Other Raw Materials

4) By Application: Exterior Components, Interior Components, Other Applications

5) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket Suppliers, Tier-1 Suppliers, Tier-2 Suppliers

Subsegments:

1) By Dashboard Panels: Instrument Clusters, Infotainment Panels, Air Vent Panels, Glove Box Panels

2) By Bumpers: Front Bumpers, Rear Bumpers, Side Bumpers, Reinforced Bumpers

3) By Door Trims: Inner Door Panels, Armrest Panels, Speaker Panels, Window Control Panels

4) By Center Consoles: Storage Consoles, Armrest Consoles, Gear Shift Consoles, Multimedia Consoles

5) By Engine Covers: Valve Covers, Timing Chain Covers, Intake Manifold Covers, Engine Protection Covers

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market By 2025?

In the Injection Molded Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the year 2024. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the coming forecast period. The report comprehensively covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

