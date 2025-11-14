Infrastructure Construction Market to Grow at 3.8% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Infrastructure Construction Market Size And Growth?

The market size of infrastructure construction has been on a steady upward trajectory in the past few years. It is predicted to rise from a size of $3,419.01 billion in 2024 to $3,561.32 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. Factors that have contributed to the growth in the historic period include increasing urbanization, government-led infrastructure initiatives, a boost in public investment, rise in population, and the need to replace or refurbish aging infrastructure.

In the coming years, the infrastructure construction market is projected to experience consistent expansion. Growth to $4,135.29 billion by 2029 is forecasted, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. This increase over the forecast period could be due to a rise in infrastructure expenditure, smart city initiatives, digital construction technology uptake, sustainable construction measures, and public-private collaborations. Prominent trends to watch during this period include modular and prefabricated construction, recognition of green building credentials, application of artificial intelligence in project management, focus on durable infrastructure, and growth in renewable energy construction.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Infrastructure Construction Market?

The escalation in governmental expenditure towards infrastructural advancement is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the infrastructure construction market in the future. This upsurge in government spending on infrastructure is primarily due to the urgency to upgrade obsolete infrastructure systems, considering the old facilities in developed countries necessitate substantial refurbishment and replacement to align with the prevailing safety norms and foster economic growth. Governmental expenditures facilitate infrastructure construction by providing essential funding, resources, and legislative support that makes possible the planning, creation, and punctual completion of projects. It also draws participation from the private sector and assures enduring maintenance and sustainability. For instance, by July 2025, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a government institution in the UK, stated that there was a 2.2% increment to $38.54 billion (£28.9 billion) in the total general government infrastructure investing, compared to 2023. Consequently, this upturn in government spending on infrastructure development is steering the growth of the infrastructure construction market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Infrastructure Construction Market?

Major players in the Infrastructure Construction Global Market Report 2025 include:

• China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd.

• China Communications Construction Company Limited

• Power Construction Corporation of China

• Vinci SA

• Bouygues Construction SA

• Hochtief AG

• Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd.

• Larsen & Toubro Limited

• Kajima Corporation

• Kiewit Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Infrastructure Construction Market?

In the infrastructure construction market, key players are turning their attention towards the creation of innovative products like high-tech construction equipment to push the boundaries of efficiency, productivity, and safety at construction sites. This advanced equipment is designed with cutting-edge technologies such as automation, telematics, and intelligent engines, intended to enhance productivity, reinforce safety for operators, decrease fuel use, and allow real-time monitoring for more effective management of projects. For instance, CASE India, a manufacturer of machinery based in India, launched seven new models of construction equipment at the Bharat Construction Equipment Expo in January 2025. These include two state-of-the-art vibratory compactors and five multifunctional machines. These models, which are powered by the company's own F28 engine that meets Bharat Stage CEV V emission standards, promise improved fuel efficiency and productivity. With the integration of the myCASE Construction smart telematics platform, these machines ensure real-time tracking, fuel monitoring, analysis of usage, and remote troubleshooting, guaranteeing peak performance and reduced downtime.

How Is The Infrastructure Construction Market Segmented?

The infrastructure constructionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Transportation Infrastructure, Energy And Utilities Infrastructure, Water And Waste Management Infrastructure

2) By Material: Concrete, Steel, Wood, Other Materials

3) By Construction Method: Traditional Construction, Design-Build, Construction Management At Risk (CMAR), Integrated Project Delivery (IPD), Prefabrication

4) By Technology Adoption: Conventional Methods, Building Information Modeling (BIM), Smart Construction Technologies, Green Building Technologies, Drones And Robotics

5) By End-User Sector: Public Sector, Private Sector, Industrial Sector, Commercial Sector, Residential Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Transportation Infrastructure: Roads And Highways Construction, Bridges And Tunnels Construction, Railways Construction, Airports And Ports Construction

2) By Energy And Utilities Infrastructure: Power Plants Construction, Renewable Energy Infrastructure, Oil And Gas Pipelines, Electricity Transmission And Distribution Networks

3) By Water And Waste Management Infrastructure: Dams And Reservoirs Construction, Sewage And Wastewater Treatment Facilities, Water Supply Systems, Waste Management And Recycling Facilities

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Infrastructure Construction Market?

In 2024, North America led the global infrastructure construction market in terms of size. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The regions examined in the global infrastructure construction market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

