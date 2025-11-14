Genset Battery Market to Reach USD $11.58 Billion by 2029 at 6.4% CAGR

Genset Battery Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Genset Battery Market?

The market for genset batteries has seen a significant surge in recent years. The market, which stands at $8.46 billion in 2024, is forecasted to reach $9.03 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors behind the growth during the historic period include a rising demand for unbroken electrical supply, an increase in power interruptions, expansion in the building of data centers, the broadening of telecommunication networks, and heightened industrialization in developing economies.

The market size of genset batteries is poised to witness robust expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching $11.59 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4%. Several factors leading to this uptick in the outlook period can be identified, such as an upsurge in need for data centers and cloud storage systems, increased prevalence and intensity of electricity cuts due to adverse weather conditions, expansion of 5G network frameworks, rising preference for lithium-ion batteries in gensets, and greater investment in intelligent grid and microgrid systems. Notable trends during the projection period include advancements in lithium-ion battery technologies, the emergence of innovative battery monitoring systems, improvements in lead-acid designs for higher efficiency, integration of hybrid energy systems with genset batteries, and the intertwining of Internet of Things (IoT) with these batteries.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Genset Battery Global Market Growth?

The escalating demand for energy production and storage is anticipated to spur the expansion of the genset battery market. This refers to the necessity for electricity production and its subsequent storage for future use, guaranteeing a steadfast and consistent power supply. The amplification in the demand for energy production and storage owes significantly to the rising integration of renewable energy sources which necessitate efficient storage solutions for a dependable power supply. Genset batteries contribute significantly to energy production and storage by storing surplus power from generators and renewable sources effectively, providing a reliable backup during power outages for industrial, commercial, and residential purposes, and guaranteeing a stable and continuous electricity supply. For example, as per the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Water, a governmental department based in Australia, in April 2024, Australia's total electricity production in 2023 was stable, amounting to approximately 273,106 GWh. Renewable energy sources contributed about 95,963 GWh, which is 35% of the country's overall generation, showing a 3-percentage-point increase compared to 2022. Thus, the escalating demand for energy production and storage is stimulating the expansion of the genset battery market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Genset Battery Market?

Major players in the Genset Battery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cummins Inc.

• EnerSys Inc.

• Camel Group Co. Ltd.

• Exide Industries Limited

• Amaron Batteries Private Limited

• Saft S.A.

• HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & Co. KG

• C&D Technologies Inc.

• Crown Battery Manufacturing Company

• Mutlu Akü Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Genset Battery Industry?

Key players in the genset battery industry are zeroing in on pioneering solutions, such as electronic gensets powered by lithium-ion. These are aimed at boosting energy efficiency, curtailing work stoppages, and offering increased lifecycle performance in contrast to traditional lead-acid batteries. An electronic genset that harnesses lithium-ion batteries is a generator system that wields these batteries and electronic regulation mechanisms to deliver efficient, trustworthy, and low-upkeep off-grid or backup power. A case in point is Su-vastika Systems Private Limited, an Indian firm specializing in energy storage solutions and power backup. It launched a lithium-ion-based electronic genset named Power on Wheels in May 2023. The product serves as a greener, quieter, and more economically-efficient substitute to conventional diesel generators. This genset comes with lithium batteries that take 4–5 hours to be fully charged, have a longevity of 5–7 years, and offer adjustable capability and backup periods. This product is capable of supporting various load types, combines with solar power, requires no maintenance, and produces zero emissions. This makes it highly suitable for hospitals, commercial spaces, and residential use. Moreover, it considerably minimizes operational expenses and carbon emissions in comparison to diesel gensets, while enabling power switching that's nearly instantaneous to protect machinery and devices of a sensitive nature.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Genset Battery Market Report?

The genset batterymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Lead-Acid Batteries, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Nickel-Cadmium Batteries, Gel Batteries, Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Batteries

2) By Capacity: Below 100 mAh, 101-200 mAh, 201-500 mAh, Above 500 mAh

3) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

4) By Application: Residential Use, Commercial Use, Industrial Use, Telecommunication, Renewable Energy Storage

5) By End-User: Utilities, Oil And Gas, Manufacturing, Construction, Marine, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Lead-Acid Batteries: Flooded Lead-Acid Batteries, Sealed Lead-Acid Batteries, Deep Cycle Lead-Acid Batteries, Valve Regulated Lead-Acid Batteries

2) By Lithium-Ion Batteries: Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Batteries, Lithium Cobalt Oxide Batteries, Lithium Manganese Oxide Batteries, Lithium Titanate Batteries

3) By Nickel-Cadmium Batteries: Vented Nickel-Cadmium Batteries, Sealed Nickel-Cadmium Batteries, Pocket Plate Nickel-Cadmium Batteries, Sintered Plate Nickel-Cadmium Batteries

4) By Gel Batteries: Deep Cycle Gel Batteries, Standby Gel Batteries, Renewable Energy Gel Batteries

5) By Absorbent Glass Mat Batteries: Deep Cycle Absorbent Glass Mat Batteries, Standby Absorbent Glass Mat Batteries, High Performance Absorbent Glass Mat Batteries, Marine Absorbent Glass Mat Batteries

View the full genset battery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genset-battery-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Genset Battery Industry?

The Genset Battery Global Market Report 2025 identified Asia-Pacific as the leading region in the genset battery market for 2024, and it is forecasted to maintain the most accelerated growth. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

