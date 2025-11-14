Demand for Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $19.82 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market Be By 2025?

The market size for clinical trials in infectious diseases has experienced substantial growth recently. The market, which stands at $14.14 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $15.1 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth observed in the historic period is due to the rise of new pathogens, globalization, increased travel, restricted access to sanitation in undeveloped areas, an increase in antimicrobial resistance, and government-led vaccination campaigns.

Predictions denote a robust surge in the infectious disease clinical trials market size within the forthcoming years, swelling to $19.83 billion by the year 2029, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This expected growth in the forecasted duration can be credited to the escalating investment towards advanced diagnostic methodologies, expansion in genomic surveillance mechanisms, accelerated creation of innovative vaccine platforms, an upsurge in collaborations amidst pharma and biotech firms, and the heightened demand for point-of-care infectious disease examination. Notable tendencies within this forecast frame encompass the application of artificial intelligence for outbreak forecasting, inclusion of telehealth for managing infectious diseases, incorporation of wearable devices for health supervision, emphasis on a unified health approach bridging human and animal health, and the broadening of digital epidemiology via big data.

Download a free sample of the infectious disease clinical trials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29097&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market Landscape?

The growth of the infectious disease clinical trials market is anticipated to be fueled by the escalating healthcare infrastructure. This infrastructure corresponds to the medical apparatus, physical establishments, seasoned medical staff, and technologies that back the execution of healthcare amenities and facilitate proficient prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. The burgeoning of healthcare infrastructure can be linked to the rising requirement for superior medical services, emerging burden of new and intricate diseases, and the necessity for appropriately equipped amenities and competent medical experts to furnish prompt diagnosis, treatment, and preventative care. Directly impacting the capacity for clinical trials, healthcare infrastructure furnishes improved medical facilities, dedicated equipment, and heightened research capabilities critical for comprehensive infectious disease research. For example, in January 2025, the American Hospital Association, a non-profit organization based in the US, reported that the total hospitals in the US in 2021 were 6,090. This figure is speculated to touch 6,093 by 2025, indicating a slight rise in healthcare facilities all over the country. Hence, the burgeoning healthcare infrastructure is spurring the growth of the infectious disease clinical trials market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market?

Major players in the Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025 include:

• GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

• Pfizer Inc

• Moderna Inc

• Novartis AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• AstraZeneca plc

• Merck & Co Inc

• Gilead Sciences Inc

• AbbVie Inc

• Eli Lilly and Company

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Sector?

Leading corporations in the infectious disease clinical trials marketplace are putting their efforts towards establishing revolutionary research initiatives. These initiatives encompass phase 3 trials of various antibiotic candidates to detect uncommon side effects and decide on the best dosage. A phase 3 trial in this context is an advanced study that investigates the drug's safety, efficacy, and comparison to ongoing treatments in a considerable patient pool before it gains approval for use. As an example, there was a Phase 3 clinical trial commenced by Switzerland-based pharmaceutical firm Roche in May 2025 for zosurabalpin. This new tethered macrocyclic peptide antibiotic is tailored to deal with CRAB - a primary cause of serious hospital-based infections globally. The antibiotic's standout attribute is its novel technique of blocking lipopolysaccharide transport, which is crucial in creating the bacterial outer membrane, with no reported resistance so far. This global trial will include roughly 400 patients to assess the antibiotic's safety and effectiveness in comparison to conventional treatments. Preliminary research indicates significant action against a variety of drug-resistant bacteria, superior tolerability, and promising pharmacokinetic features. This promotes zosurabalpin as a potentially revolutionary answer to the pressing issue of antibiotic resistance.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market

The infectious disease clinical trialsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

2) By Indication: Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Hepatitis, Influenza, Tuberculosis, Malaria, Coronavirus Disease Of 2019 (COVID-19), Other Indications

3) By Study Design: Randomized Controlled Trials, Open Label Studies, Double Blind Studies, Observational Studies, Cohort Studies

4) By Drug Type: Antibiotics, Antivirals, Antifungals, Vaccines, Combination Therapies

5) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Phase I: Healthy Volunteer Trials, Dose Escalation Studies, Safety And Tolerability Studies, Pharmacokinetic And Pharmacodynamic Studies

2) By Phase II: Early Efficacy Studies, Proof Of Concept Studies, Patient Population Specific Studies, Short Term Safety Studies

3) By Phase III: Large Scale Efficacy Trials, Comparative Effectiveness Studies, Multi Center Clinical Trials, Extended Safety And Tolerability Studies

4) By Phase IV: Post Marketing Surveillance Studies, Long Term Safety Studies, Real World Evidence Studies, Special Population Studies

View the full infectious disease clinical trials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/infectious-disease-clinical-trials-global-market-report

Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global market for infectious disease clinical trials. However, it is projected that the fastest growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region. The report provides coverage for several regions, specifically the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-gas-market

Gas Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gas-equipment-global-market-report

Industrial Gases Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-gases-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.