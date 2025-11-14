Industrial Gas Cylinders Market Set to Reach $9.52 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Gas Cylinders Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Industrial Gas Cylinders Market Through 2025?

The market for industrial gas cylinders has seen a robust expansion in the past years. The market size will increase from $6.93 billion in 2024 to $7.41 billion in 2025, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historic period include the escalating demands from the manufacturing and metal fabrication sectors, the augmented use of medical gases in healthcare facilities, the wider reach of oil and gas exploration and refining activities, the rising employment of industrial gases in food and beverage processing, as well as growth in welding and cutting operations in both the automotive and construction industries.

The market for industrial gas cylinders is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching a market size of $9.53 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This anticipated increase during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as heightened investments in renewable energy and hydrogen infrastructure, a surging demand for specialty gases in electronics and semiconductors, the growth of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, an uptick in the utilization of lightweight and composite cylinder materials, as well as a broadening application of industrial gases in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology sectors. Key trends indicative of this growth period include a leaning towards the use of lightweight composite cylinders for enhanced portability and safety, the facilitation of smart cylinders integrated with IoT sensors for real-time supervision, the innovation of high-pressure cylinders that optimally store larger gas volumes, a push for personalized cylinder designs for selective industrial and medical applications, along with a progressive move towards sustainable and recyclable cylinder materials.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Industrial Gas Cylinders Market?

The augmenting production of natural gas is projected to fuel the development of the industrial gas cylinders market in the future. Natural gas is mainly composed of methane (CH₄) and minor levels of other hydrocarbons including ethane, propane, and butane. The soaring demands for exports of liquefied natural gas and escalated energy costs stimulate an increase in drilling activity across major production regions, which results in peak natural gas output levels. Expanded storage and transportation frameworks are necessitated by this increase in natural gas production, with cylinders functioning as vital containers for safely storing compressed gases during their transportation from production destinations to end consumers. For example, U.S. Energy Information Administration, a governmental organization of the U.S., indicated that in July 2025, the production of domestic dry natural gas amplified to 3,348 billion cubic feet, with an average daily production of 108.0 billion cubic feet, signifying a 3.7% growth compared to the same period in 2024. Thus, the production surge in natural gas is facilitating the expansion of the industrial gas cylinders market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Industrial Gas Cylinders Market?

Major players in the Industrial Gas Cylinders Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Tenaris S.A

• Sinoma Science & Technology Co Ltd

• Chart Industries Inc

• CIMC Enric Holdings Limited

• Worthington Enterprises Inc

• Supreme Industries Ltd

• TriMas Corporation

• Hexagon Composites ASA

• Luxfer Holdings PLC

• Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Industrial Gas Cylinders Market?

Leading enterprises in the industrial gas cylinders market are concentrating on the creation of lightweight gas containers such as 70 bar calibration gas cylinders, to satisfy the increasing requirements for efficient and easy-to-use gas storage options. These 70 bar calibration gas cylinders are high-pressure vessels designed for the storage and accurate distribution of specific gas mixtures for testing and calibrating instruments. They offer improved safety, easy transportability and durability for both industrial usages and field operations. For instance, Luxfer Gas Cylinders, a US-based company specializing in the manufacturing of high-pressure composite and aluminium cylinders, introduced a portable calibration gas cylinder known as A981/1/l in August 2024. The cylinder has a service pressure of 70 bar and weighs just 0.8 kg. Produced using Luxfer's unique aluminium alloy and method, the cylinder provides durable internal surfaces which result in a longer lifespan for unstable gas blends. It is fully compatible with TPED and DOT standards. The cylinder can accommodate a variety of calibration gases such as methane, oxygen, nitrogen oxide, and carbon monoxide, thereby providing robust and reliable containment. It offers enhanced performance for industrial gas manufacturers and calibration gas consumers in a range of applications.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Industrial Gas Cylinders Market

The industrial gas cylindersmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Steel Cylinders, Aluminum Cylinders, Composite Cylinders, Other Types

2) By Gas Type: Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon, Carbon Dioxide, Acetylene, Hydrogen, Other Gas Types

3) By Cylinder Size: Small Cylinders, Medium Cylinders, Large Cylinders

4) By Application: General Industry, Chemical Energy, Food Industry, Medical Industry, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Manufacturing And Processing Industries, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Chemical Industries, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Steel Cylinders: Seamless Steel Cylinders, Welded Steel Cylinders, High-Pressure Steel Cylinders, Low-Pressure Steel Cylinders

2) By Aluminum Cylinders: Seamless Aluminum Cylinders, Welded Aluminum Cylinders, High-Pressure Aluminum Cylinders, Low-Pressure Aluminum Cylinders

3) By Composite Cylinders: Fiber-Wrapped Composite Cylinders, Metal-Lined Composite Cylinders, Fully Wrapped Composite Cylinders, Hybrid Composite Cylinders

4) By Other Types: Cryogenic Cylinders, Gas Storage Tanks, Specialty Cylinders, Portable Gas Cylinders

Global Industrial Gas Cylinders Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Industrial Gas Cylinders Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific was identified as the leading region for that year. Prognosis for growth in these regions was also included in the report. Alongside Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa were also detailed in the report.

