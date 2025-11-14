Global Fire Resistant Mortars Market to Reach $1.59 Billion at a Steady 6% CAGR by 2029

Fire Resistant Mortars Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Fire Resistant Mortars Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Fire Resistant Mortars Market Be By 2025?

In previous years, the market size of fire resistant mortars has demonstrated robust growth. The market is forecasted to expand from $1.19 billion in 2024 to $1.27 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The exponential growth witnessed in the preceding years can be credited to factors such as heightened fire safety awareness, accelerated urbanization, an uptick in industrial accidents, more stringent government regulations, and the surge in construction activities.

In the coming years, a substantial surge is expected in the fire resistant mortars market, growing to a value of $1.60 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth prediction through the forecast period can be linked to the increasing demand for sustainable building practices, the rise in high-rise construction projects, heightened consciousness about safety in workspaces, surge in infrastructural development investments, and the escalating demand within the oil, gas, and power sectors. During this forecast timeframe, key trends are likely to encompass advancements in fire-resistant material technology, enhancements in fireproof mortar recipes, breakthroughs in passive fire safety systems, refinements in fire-resistant coatings, and innovative developments in fire-resistant mortar formulations.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Fire Resistant Mortars Market Landscape?

Growth in the fire-resistant mortars market is set to be fueled by rising construction activities. This increase is attributed to the surge in urbanization as more individuals relocate to cities, resulting in elevated demands for residential, commercial, and infrastructural development. Fire-resistant mortars contribute to construction efforts by providing robust, heat-resistant bonding solutions that boost building safety, structural robustness, and adherence to fire safety norms. For instance, as per the Australian Bureau of Statistics, an Australian government agency, there was an upswing in the number of dwellings under construction in the March quarter of 2023. The figure escalated to 240,813 compared to 240,065 in 2022. Out of these, new home projects climbed to 103,778 in 2023, an increase from 101,240 in the prior year. Hence, the boost in construction activities is a significant driver of the fire-resistant mortars market's growth.

Who Are The Top Players In The Fire Resistant Mortars Market?

Major players in the Fire Resistant Mortars Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Holcim Group

• 3M Company

• Sika AG

• Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation

• Hilti Corporation

• RPM International Inc.

• Etex Group

• RHI Magnesita

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Fire Resistant Mortars Market In The Future?

Trending in the fire-resistant mortars industry are leading businesses who are concentrating on the invention of innovative solutions such as the new-generation structural fire protection systems. These advancements aim to heighten safety within buildings and satisfy the ever-increasing fire-resistance standards. The modern structural fire protection systems are developed to safeguard structural components of buildings, including steel and concrete, from fires using high-performing coatings, mortars, and firestopping technologies. In a particular case in July 2025, Nullifire Ltd, a manufacturer of passive fire protection products located in the UK, introduced a new line of structural fire protection to cater to the escalating demand for safety and sustainability in the construction sector. The product line includes Perlifoc HP Eco+, a bio-sustainable spray-applied mortar that provides excellent fire resistance with a reduced environmental impact, and Farbocustic, a gypsum-based mortar that offers combined fire, thermal, and acoustic protection. Both products have been developed for use in steel and concrete structures, such as car parks, floor assemblies, and plant rooms, and guarantee certified performance compliant with strict European standards, thus ensuring dependability, safety adherence, and prolonged durability across varied building uses.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Fire Resistant Mortars Market

The fire resistant mortarsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Pre-Mixed Fire Resistant Mortars, Dry Mix Fire Resistant Mortars

2) By Form: Powder Form, Paste Form

3) By Application: Construction, Industrial, Marine, Aerospace, Automotive

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales

5) By End Use: Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure

Subsegments:

1) By Pre-Mixed Fire Resistant Mortars: Ready-To-Use Cementitious, Ready-To-Use Gypsum, Spray-Applied Intumescent, Polymer-Enhanced, Fiber-Reinforced

2) By Dry Mix Fire Resistant Mortars: Powdered Cementitious, Powdered Gypsum, Calcium Silicate, Vermiculite, Magnesium Oxide

Fire Resistant Mortars Market Regional Insights

In the Fire Resistant Mortars Global Market Report 2025, North America held the lion's share in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is envisaged to display remarkable growth rate, the fastest among the regions, during the forecasted period. The report includes a study of several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

