Raymond Lavine Honored as Inaugural Recipient of Drucker School of Management’s New 'Impact Award'

Drucker School of Management Impact Award

The Drucker School of Management has named Raymond Lavine as one of the inaugural recipients of the newly established Drucker School of Management Impact Award.

The Drucker School Impact Award is a formal recognition of the profound difference philanthropy can make” — David Sprott, Henry Y. Hwang Dean of the Drucker School of Management

CLAREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate University has named Raymond Lavine as one of the inaugural recipients of the newly established Drucker School of Management Impact Award, the School’s highest philanthropic honor. The award recognizes leaders whose transformative generosity, partnership, and vision expand the School’s reach, relevance, and resilience.Raymond Lavine, a longtime advocate for values-driven leadership and student opportunity, was recognized for his strategic support of initiatives that advance the Drucker mission—rooted in Peter F. Drucker’s principles of management as a human enterprise, creative leadership, and social responsibility. In addition to philanthropic giving, Lavine has been an active thought partner to faculty and administrators, helping the School pilot innovative programs and develop resources that enrich the student experience.“The Drucker School Impact Award is a formal recognition of the profound difference philanthropy can make,” said David Sprott, Henry Y. Hwang Dean of the Drucker School of Management.The Impact Award is reserved for individuals who not only provide significant financial support but also collaborate with the School to advance its mission, serving as advisors, ambassadors, and champions for students and faculty alike. Recipients like Raymond Lavine are true partners in building a stronger future for the School and the communities it serves.About the Drucker School of ManagementThe Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate University is a globally recognized institution that builds on Peter F. Drucker’s foundational principles. The School is dedicated to developing leaders who are not only successful in business but who also understand their responsibility to society.About Raymond Lavine and Lavine LTC BenefitsRaymond Lavine is a business leader and philanthropist who wants to advance education, ethics, and service-oriented leadership. He is the founder of Lavine LTC Benefits in Washington State , an advisory firm that specializes in providing long-term care benefits to individuals, families, and businesses. Lavine LTC Benefits guides clients with leading carriers, tailoring LTC insurance plans to their health profiles, budgets, and goals, to protect retirement assets, reduce future caregiver burdens, and offer support in making helpful long-term care decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.