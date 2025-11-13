Renvis Energy Ukraine is launching its operations to support resilience and security of Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Renvis Energy Ukraine

Renvis Energy is launching its operations to support the resilience and security of energy infrastructure by providing industry-grade energy systems.

We have already been providing systems to Ukrainian clients, and now we bring our full expertise to Ukraine to build and expand local capabilities, directly supporting the needs of the energy market” — Vit Krajicek, CEO of Renvis and Renvis Energy Ukraine board member

KIYV, UKRAINE, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renvis, an experienced European provider of industry-grade energy solutions, launched its operations in Ukraine through a joint venture to deliver advanced energy solutions optimized for the requirements of the Ukrainian energy market. These include the provision of key components of modern, secure, and efficient energy systems , such as inverters, transformers, and energy storage solutions. Renvis Energy Ukraine offers proven European energy technologies and professional expertise to support its clients in Ukraine with high-performance, secure energy systems and solutions. Cybersecurity has become a critical element in energy system deployment and is fully integrated into Renvis Energy’s systems through cooperation with European and global partners.Renvis Energy Ukraine will exclusively deliver state-of-the-art solutions from European energy system providers, such as Fimer ( www.fimer.com ), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality solar inverters and energy conversion solutions designed to optimize renewable energy generation and grid integration.Vit Krajicek, CEO of Renvis and Renvis Energy Ukraine board member, commented on the launch: “We have already been providing systems to Ukrainian clients in the past, and now we bring our full expertise to Ukraine to build and expand local capabilities, directly supporting the needs of the energy market.”Renvis Energy plans to gradually expand its operations in Ukraine to provide project management, maintenance and operational support, commissioning, and revamping services to directly support the decentralization, security, and resilience of Ukrainian energy systems.The formation of the Renvis Energy joint venture in Ukraine was supported by Helvetas Ukraine, a leading Swiss organization specializing in development cooperation, which plans to provide further support for training and upskilling.Renvis Energy Ukraine | Industry-grade energy systems & solutionsRenvis Energy delivers advanced energy infrastructure solutions optimised for the Ukrainian energy market needs, backed by deep expertise across Europe. Its portfolio of solutions and services focuses on key components of modern, secure energy systems — including inverters, transformers, and battery storage solutions. Renvis Energy local team in Ukraine delivers professional service, on-site support and maintenance to ensure reliable performance and long-term customer satisfaction.

